Hoppy Father’s Day! New Beer From Iron Hill Celebrates Dads and All Their Jokes

EXTON, Pa.— What is the definition of a balanced diet? A beer in each hand. Join Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) as they celebrate the kings of corny with the all-new Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager. This isn’t your father’s lawnmower lager, because this one was brewed with actual dad jokes. That’s right, Iron Hill collected the silliest one-liners from dads and dad joke enthusiasts via social media then spelled them out in malt, flaked oats and hops as their team of brewers created this comical concoction.

Iron Hill cranked up the juicy factor on this beer by fermenting it with Omega’s Lunar Crush yeast to layer in tropical fruit notes to complement those big citrus notes of the American and New Zealand hops. You’ll be sure to crack up while cracking one open. Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager releases in 16oz cans at PA, DE & NJ restaurants Friday, June 9, followed by the draft release at all Iron Hill locations on Thursday, June 15. Additionally, Iron Hill will offer a special Hoppy Father’s Day menu featuring delectable dishes paired with puns and their finest craft beers from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18.

Hoppy Father’s Day menu includes:

Grilled Watermelon Salad $10 Baby greens, crumbled goat cheese, toasted almonds, honey-lemon vinaigrettePairs well with Homestead Farmhouse AleWhy did one melon break up with the other melon? He didn’t know water problem was.

Scallops & Bacon $12vCharred corn fricassee, spiced honeyPairs well with Philly Phavorite IPAHow do seahorses get around? They scallop.

BBQ Babyback Ribs $17 half, $25 fullBarbecue sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, roasted poblano cornbreadPairs well with Vienna Red Lager

Char-Grilled Hanger Steak $26.5Spanish rice, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, grilled tortillaPairs well with Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy LagerIf you can’t take the heat of my dad jokes, get out of my grill.

Bourbon Peach Cheesecake Mousse $7 Caramel sauce, peach brulee, whipped creamPairs well with Pig Iron PorterI have Abs…olutely no self-control when it comes to dessert

About Iron Hill Brewery

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC, and GA, and over 25 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ, and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast-casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer, and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

https://www.ironhillbrewery.com/