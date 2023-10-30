Hop Butcher For The World & Frango Set to Release Third Year of “Minted”

CHICAGO, Ill.— Hop Butcher For The World, a Chicagoland-based brewing company known for its hop-forward approach to IPAs and fresh-to-retail distribution strategy is celebrating the third year of its partnership with Garrett Brands, the company behind Garrett Popcorn and Frango Chocolate in brewing “Minted,” an Imperial Stout that smells and tastes like the iconic chocolate mints we all know and love.

The Imperial Stout weighs in at 10.5% alcohol by volume and contains the same mint oil used to make the chocolates. It will be packaged in 16 ounce cans and will be available for sale starting Wednesday, November 1st at 11:00am at Hop Butcher’s brewery, taproom and retail store located at 4257 North Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. 4-packs of the beer will be distributed to stores via self distribution by the brewery between Wednesday, November 1st and Friday, November 3rd.

“It’s hard to believe this is the third year in a row that we get to do this. It’s become a beer and partnership that all of us at Hop Butcher eagerly anticipate as we gear up for the holiday season and spending more time eating and drinking with friends and family,” says co-founder Jeremiah Zimmer.

“We’re delighted to partner again with Hop Butcher to marry the simple decadence that is Frango with such a delicious, luxurious beer, bringing joy this holiday season,” says Kris Penn, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships with Garrett Brands.

About Hop Butcher For The World

Founded in Chicago in 2014, Hop Butcher For The World brews a broad portfolio of hop- forward IPAs, flavorful lagers and bold stouts. Every week, the brewery self-distributes fresh beer, often only hours or days in the can, from its lineup of over 350 different beers (and growing) to better craft beer retailers throughout Chicagoland and periodically in out-of-state markets such as southern Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, Missouri, California, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, Arizona and Oregon.

In late 2022, Hop Butcher opened its first taproom and retail store at 4257 North Lincoln Avenue in Chicago’s Northcenter neighborhood, in the facility previously owned and operated by Half Acre Beer Company. The taproom opens daily to the public at 11:00am, except for Mondays when they are closed.

About Garrett Brands/Frango Chocolate

Frango celebrates over a century of tradition, from its creation in 1918 in a Seattle department store on Pine Street, to its introduction on Chicago’s State Street in 1929. Now family-owned by Garrett Brands – which also owns Chicago’s famous snack destination Garrett Popcorn Shops – Frango Chocolate continues to capture hearts from the Emerald City to the Windy City and beyond.

Perfect for gifting or enjoying oneself, Frango Chocolate is artisanally crafted and made with the highest quality ingredients, including rich milk chocolate and fine peppermint oil – a timeless holiday combination – to create the perfect balance of chocolate and mint in each bite. For more information, including their NEW custom design packaging, visit www.GarrettPopcorn.com/Frango-Chocolate.

For More Information:

http://www.hopbutcher.com/