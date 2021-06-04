Heavy Seas Announces Collaboration Can Release With Weber’s Cider Mill Farm

BALTIMORE – Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Strawberry Shortcake Ale. This beer was created in collaboration with Weber’s Cider Mill Farm and brewed with their freshly-picked, local strawberries. Strawberry Shortcake Ale will be available in four-packs of 16oz cans, during a can release at the brewery on June 18th.

“Strawberry Shortcake is an iconic summertime treat, and Weber’s sun-ripened strawberries took the flavor of this beer to the next level,” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager Amanda Zivkovic. “For generations, Weber’s Cider Mill Farm has been a cornerstone in Maryland’s agricultural community, and we feel honored to be working with them and showcasing their incredible produce. This beer is certainly not to be missed! ”

“Who doesn’t like strawberry shortcake?” asks Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard. “When presented with the opportunity to work with Weber’s on a beer, we immediately knew we wanted their amazing strawberries to showcase in a beer. We incorporated their fresh picked berries, lactose, a touch of vanilla, English yeast, some oats and yes – shortcake in the mash – to create this bright, summery, whimsical treat. Enjoy.”

“Weber’s Farm has been known for their apple cider for years, which is why we are so excited about the opportunity to feature our home grown strawberries,” comments Weber’s Manager, Jake Weber. “We put so much pride in our produce, and love sharing it with the community. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity and hope everyone enjoys this amazing beer.”

Strawberry Shortcake Ale will be available exclusively at the Heavy Seas taproom. Its label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Shiner, of Chris Shiner Art. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Shiner in 2021.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year.

About Weber’s Cider Mill Farm

Since 1908, over four generations of Webers have been market gardeners and fruit growers. Like many farmers adjacent to Baltimore City, we hauled our product to market in Baltimore by horse and wagon. Much of our harvest was sold “door-to-door.” Later, as the city grew out to the farm, our family started selling directly from the farm. Weber’s Cider Mill Farm is the oldest cider mill in continuous use in Maryland.We still press our fresh-picked apples in the same Runkle’s Company Cider Mill that Earl Weber bought from a New Jersey farmer in 1947. Since 1971, Jo-Ann and Steve Weber have run the farm market and cider mill along with their children. In that time, we have continued to grow and sell fresh fruits and vegetables and press fresh cider. It’s been great to watch our business grow from our bakery to a gift shop to our cider doughnuts. It’s been a special blessing and joy to raise our family on a working farm and now 3 generations of our family enjoy sharing our farm and fall family fun with Baltimore families every year.

For More Information:

https://www.hsbeer.com