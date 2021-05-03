Heavy Seas and BARCS Release Collaboration Beer: Pawsome Sauce

BALTIMORE – Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Pawsome Sauce, a Double Hazy IPA. This beer will be available in four-packs of 16oz cans during a can release on May 21st. A portion of all Pawsome Sauce four-pack and draft sales at the brewery will be donated to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

“The Pawsome Sauce label features a portrait of Ruby, a BARCS alum, and the winner of a pet portrait contest that raised $22,000 in donations for BARCS!” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager Amanda Zivkovic. “Our community believes every pup is a star and deserves a forever home; the success of this pet portrait contest reaffirmed that. We feel lucky to be creating our third collaboration brew with BARCS this year and couldn’t be more excited for this release.”

“We’ve been having a lot of fun with hazy IPAs the past few years with our Joose Cannon taproom releases and our year round full distribution of Hazy Cannon,” explains Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard. “So, we thought we’d take it up a notch with a fruity, juicy, hazy Double IPA for this project. We’re using novel hop varieties Lotus and Cashmere, Southern Hemisphere Galaxy and Enigma, and of course the mainstay Citra to impart a myriad of tropical and citrus aromas for this fun but powerful brew. Hopefully we will have made Ruby proud!”

“Here at BARCS, we know that saving lives starts with strong relationships within our Baltimore community,” says Bailey Deacon, Director of Community Engagement at BARCS. “It was wonderful this year to have the support of Heavy Seas for our first ever label art raffle. Not only did it help us raise additional critical funds for our shelter, but the dog who won is a BARCS alum. It brings us great joy that Ruby’s face will be on cans that ultimately will help save more animals just like her.”

Pawsome Sauce’s label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Shiner, of Chris Shiner Art. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Shiner in 2021.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year.

About BARCS

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is the largest companion animal shelter in Maryland and the only open-admission shelter in Baltimore City. BARCS takes in more than 10,000 animals yearly—including dogs, cats, small companion animals, wildlife, farm animals and exotics. BARCS serves as a resource to the community for citizens and their animals in need. In just a few years, BARCS significantly increased the number of animals saved from 2% in 2005 (under Animal Control) to over 90% dogs and cats saved in 2019. The shelter’s services include: providing housing and lifesaving care to homeless animals, public education and outreach, tracking lost and found pets, offering low cost vaccinations and microchip clinics, pet licensing, and the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) of community cats. In addition to the aforementioned services, BARCS provides families and individuals the opportunity to adopt loving companion animals and save lives. As Maryland’s largest open admission shelter, BARCS does not turn away any animal in need of shelter, food and a loving touch. BARCS grants refuge to every abandoned, neglected, abused, lost or surrendered animal that comes through our door—staggering 35 or more animals are surrendered to BARCS every single day of the year

For More Information:

http://www.hsbeer.com