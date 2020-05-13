Half Full Brewery Releases Rise & Grind in Collaboration with RISE Brewing Co.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Half Full Brewery, Connecticut’s hoptimistic local brewery since 2012, announces the release of its new Rise & Grind nitro hard coffee, which represents the first non-beer product it has released commercially. A collaboration with RISE Brewing Co., a Stamford-based nitro cold brew coffee producer, Rise & Grind is the first and only nitro hard coffee available on the market.

A new beverage category, Rise & Grind is made from organic coffee and malt, contains 90mg of caffeine per 11oz can and boasts a 5% ABV. Rise & Grind has no added alcohol, and contains only naturally occurring alcohol created from the fermentation process. Dairy free, with no sugar added, Rise & Grind is coffee with a kick and Half Full Brewery’s first expansion into “non-beer” products.

“Nothing energizes us more at Half Full than doing collaborations with others in our community,” says Conor Horrigan, Founder & Chief Hoptimist, Half Full Brewery. “RISE has always echoed this sentiment and Rise & Grind blends the best aspects of our companies — creativity, innovation, passion, malt and coffee — into a unique new beverage and category.”

“We came together with the goal to brew the best tasting Hard Coffee on the market,” said Jarrett McGovern, Co-Founder, RISE Brewing Co. “We use the highest quality ingredients we can source to create and refreshingly crisp, energizing experience.”

Rise & Grind is currently available for purchase in 4 pks of 11 oz cans at the brewery in Stamford, Conn., and will soon be distributed throughout Connecticut.

About Half Full Brewery

Half Full Brewery is a mindset-first company that believes Together We Can make the world a more positive and collaborative place. Half Full brings the community of Stamford, Conn., together through audacious beers, experiences, and community gathering spaces. With the goal of spreading hoptimism one beer at a time, Half Full’s 5,000-square-foot craft beer facility and tasting room on Homestead Ave. features exclusive beer releases, brewery tours, growler fills and a rotating lineup of food trucks. Half Full also is working on a second Stamford-based community gathering space that it expects to open in 2020.

About RISE Brewing Co.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants, and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO Project Verified, non-dairy and 0 calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes — including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha.

For More Information: halffullbrewery.com