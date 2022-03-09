Great Divide’s Wild Raspberry Ale Returns

DENVER, Colorado – After taking silver in the American Fruit Beer category at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival, Wild Raspberry Ale is now available in six-packs across Great Divide Brewing Co.’s distribution footprint.

“Our plan was always to release this beer in spring of 2022,” said Sales & Marketing Director, Kirk Simpson. “To do that, we began re-developing the recipe early in 2021 and had a draft-ready version of this beer that we were extremely pleased with ahead of schedule. Winning a GABF medal ahead of the full release confirmed we were on the right track!”

Wild Raspberry Ale was a staple of the Great Divide portfolio up until its retirement in 2012. In 2021, the brewery came to the determination that there was a need for another fruited beer in its year-round lineup to complement Strawberry Rhubarb Sour and dusted off the Wild Raspberry Ale recipe.

Though no one currently at the brewery had experience brewing the beer—other than Founder & President, Brian Dunn—through a thorough piloting effort a version was developed that while close to the original recipe, reflected modern tastes and brewing techniques. The result is a slightly sweet, slightly tart, flavorful ale that fans of the original brew and those new to this beer will enjoy.

“Wild Raspberry Ale was a beer I appreciated and loved even before working for Great Divide,” said Colorado Sales Manager, Ben Rodemeyer, who has been with the brewery for 6 years. “I’d drink it regularly. Wild Raspberry Ale had a loyal following and people were sad to see it go…When I joined the GDBC team, I made it my mission to bring it back!”

Wild Raspberry Ale is a 4.8% fruited ale and six-packs hit shelves in March 2022. Photos and other assets availablehere.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is?Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and?one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe.

For More Information:

https://greatdivide.com/beers/wild-raspberry-ale/