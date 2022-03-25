Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery Brings Back Brew 42 – a Tribute Irish Red Beer Benefiting the Arizona Firefighters Emerald Society

WILLIAMS, Arizona – Brew 42 is an Irish Red Ale brewed to commemorate the life of fallen Goodyear Fire Department Engineer, Austin Peck, who unfortunately lost his battle to occupational nasal cancer in the fall of 2019. A beloved member of his community and good friend of team members at Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery, Austin’s family and friends joined the brew team to create a beer that perfectly captured the life, spirit, and energy of their fallen hero.

A portion of the sales of Brew 42 are donated to the Arizona Firefighters Emerald Society – established in 1987 as a charity organization of retired Celtic fire fighters that support local charities and offer mentorship programs for aspiring firefighters.

Austin’s favorite number was 42. He’s honored through the naming of this beer as Brew 42. The flavor profile was inspired by the long-standing relationship between the fire department and Irish Culture. The malt blend is the highlight of the brew, featuring an enjoyable toasty sweetness that is balanced by a hint of Heritage Hops. Malt: 2 Row, Crystal 60, Crystal 75 and Vienna. 5.6% ABV, 17 IBU.

Brew 42 was originally created in February 2020 and is now available on tap year-round at Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery and for limited release during the months of March – May at bars, restaurants, and at Safeway + Albertsons grocery stores in Arizona.

“Austin was a personal friend of mine and I really wanted to do something to help raise awareness about the occupational health issues that many firefighters experience during their years of service,” said Kevin Callaway, Brand Manager, Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery.

About Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery

Located in historic downtown Williams, Arizona at 301 North 7th Street, Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of canned vodka soda drinks.

In Williams, the smell of bubbling yeast and fresh hops fill the air as the brewing team works to create their award-winning beers. Brew tanks and stainless-steel fermenters fill the production room next to a cozy taproom with local beer, roaring fireplace, rustic décor and full-service kitchen. The Flagstaff brewpub is located just a few miles down the road and serves lunch, dinner and a side of heaping fun with a full-service bar, games and novelty merchandise.

