Goodwood to Open Brewpub in Owensboro, KY

Louisville, KY – Goodwood Brewing and Spirits’ newest brewpub will be opening in early 2022 near Smothers Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Goodwood Owensboro will feature a full kitchen and brewery onsite, with our award winning core beers, craft spirits and seasonal brews. A diverse food menu featuring southern classics with a twist, such as Chicken and Waffles, Brisket Totchos, Buffalo Cauliflower, Bourbon Brined Pork Chop and a unique and delicious weekend brunch. Many of our made from scratch items are beer or bourbon infused, and our diverse menu is sure to offer something for everyone. Goodwood also features a complete line of beer infused sauces, ranging from mild to extreme heat for the daring soul.

“We are excited to be opening another location in our home state and bringing our unique mix of craft beer along with culinary inspired food to Owensboro. We were drawn to Owensboro with the continued growth of the community and we have always had a great response from the craft beer community in Western Kentucky. When we saw the location in Owensboro, we fell in love with the view of the river. We look forward to being part of the community and giving back when we have the opportunity.” Chris Sparks, Chief Operating Officer

The brewpub will be located at 101 Frederica Street and features a spacious patio for outdoor dining with an outdoor fireplace overlooking the river, a private rental space, an R&D brewery system and a fully stocked bar. Located near the Owensboro Convention Center and right in the middle of many local events and happenings, Goodwood looks forward to being a new hotspot on the riverfront.

“We are excited to partner with Visit Owensboro in a project being announced later this month that highlights the craft beer industry of Western Kentucky. We are also working on a collaboration with Ole’ South BBQ, to bring some local flare to our Owensboro menu.” Rebecca Redding, VP of Marketing

As with all Goodwood locations, the Owensboro location is an ideal pitstop during bourbon trail adventures. Stop in for lunch or dinner and add a unique craft beer experience on your way to visit Green River Distilling Company.

You can find more information about their opening on social media channels by following @goodwoodowensboro. Opening week deals and details coming soon!

“We are continuing to explore opportunities for growth both within and outside the state of Kentucky. I was raised on bluegrass music, so having a location across the street from the Bluegrass Hall of Fame is extremely special. Owensboro is one of the fastest growing cities in KY, and we are excited to be part of this vibrant community.” Ted Mitzlaff, Owner and CEO of Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

About Goodwood Brewing & Spirits

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Goodwood has been producing award winning craft beer since 2005. They expanded their portfolio to beer barrel finished bourbon and rye in 2019. Goodwood operates restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Indianapolis.

Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. Goodwood spirits are available in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

For More Information:

https://goodwoodbrewing.com