Golden State Cider Releases 2019 Vintage of ‘Save the Gravenstein’

Healdsburg, Calif. — Golden State Cider announces the release of their 2019 vintage cider, ‘Save The Gravenstein.’ This is the flagship of their Harvest Series, a seasonal product line featuring local, estate heirloom apples from Sebastopol, CA.

Single varietal ciders are rare in the cider world and ‘Save The Gravenstein’ showcases the Gravenstein apple, a premium varietal native to Sonoma County and renowned throughout California. This cider is crisp and well-balanced, featuring flavors of orange blossom honey and fresh florals with well-structured acidity.

“Saving Gravenstein apples was our original company mantra when we first started making cider,” says Tim Godfrey, Head Cider Maker for Golden State Cider. “Our intention is to save the local Gravenstein orchards, which have been rapidly declining since the 80s, by creating a single varietal cider. This cider showcases just how special and unique the Gravenstein apple really is.”

‘Save the Gravenstein’ pays homage to the history of the Gravenstein apple and farming in Sonoma County. There is nothing quite like the sense of place that comes with spending time in these apple orchards, surrounded by golden rolling hills. The overarching goal for this cider and the Harvest Series is to focus on heritage apple varietals that can help sustain the apple industry in our home county and keep apple trees in the ground.

“We want to change the story by bringing the Gravenstein apple back into the spotlight,” says Godfrey. “Our mission is to help orchards and farms in communities across California revive and cultivate traditional apple varietals by increasing consumer awareness and demand through cider making and canning. It is Golden State’s mission to grow apples through cider.”

Golden State Cider is releasing this product with limited availability of 1,700 cases and a limited number of kegs. With continued consumer interest in previous ‘Save the Gravenstein’ vintages, this is the largest vintage of ‘Save the Gravenstein’ cider they have ever produced.

‘Save the Gravenstein’ cider is 7.0% alcohol by volume and sold in 4-packs of 16 oz cans and draft format. Crafted with 100% dry-farmed Sonoma County apples, this cider is gluten-free and low in carb with no sugar added.

About Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider offers a variety of apple driven dry ciders with a mission to grow apples through cider and revitalize California’s apple growing industry. All ciders are made with whole, natural ingredients. The Golden State Cider making process always starts and finishes with 100% West Coast apples to craft ciders that are naturally gluten-free and low carb with no sugar added. Learn more at: drinkgoldenstate.com