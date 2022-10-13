Gluten-free Utopia Women-owned Restaurant & Brewery Team Up For a First-of-its Kind Partnership in Denver

This Fall will mark the arrival of a first-of-its-kind gluten-free craft brewery and restaurant duo in the country. Just BE Kitchen will be opening their second restaurant location, joining Holidaily Brewing Company in its Denver Tech Center, Colorado taproom to serve up food items for guests to enjoy alongside Holidaily Brewing Company’s beer. With Denver ranked as one of the top cities for gluten-free dining (Wall Street Journal, 2022), the location is primed for success.

Located at 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd in Greenwood Village in “The Landmark” entertainment complex, Holidaily’s indoor-outdoor taproom has been a highly sought-after destination for gluten-free craft beer drinkers – and a gluten-free food option at this space is highly anticipated.

“Our mission has always been about getting great-tasting, gluten-free beer to as many people as possible,” said Karen Hertz, founder of Holidaily Brewing Company. “Just BE Kitchen is a great partner for us because they’re another woman-owned company living out a similar mission but in the food scene.”

Just BE Kitchen will serve up fan-favorites as well as highlight its new Fall/Winter menu, staying true to its style of taking traditional comfort foods and converting them into anti-inflammatory, 100% gluten-free (and top allergen free) dishes. As the only Whole 30 approved restaurant headquartered in the State of Colorado, Just BE Kitchen has been featured on the Food Network’s Diner’s, Drive-In’s and Dives, Fox News, and Channel 4, just to name a few.

“Our hope is that bringing our Mindful Mouthfuls to other areas across Denver will positively impact those that seek nourishment as a way to improve their overall well-being,” said Jennifer Peters, Founder of Just BE Kitchen. Just BE Kitchen plans to be operational later this Fall. Stay tuned on the Just BE Kitchen Instagram page and the Holidaily Brewing Instagram page for more details, including details about a Grand Opening party. https://www.instagram.com/justbekitchen/ https://www.instagram.com/holidailybrew/

About Holidaily Brewing Co.

In 2007, Karen Hertz was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and an autoimmune thyroid disease. After surgery and radiation treatments, her doctors recommended she adopt a gluten-free diet to help with inflammation and recovery. As a beer lover, Hertz was devastated at having to cut gluten from her diet. She made it her mission to create world-class gluten-free beer, and thus the idea for Holidaily Brewing Company was born. Holidaily is the largest gluten-free brewery in the USA and the only gluten-free brewery that is certified woman-owned. About Just BE Kitchen: Just BE Kitchen is a fast casual restaurant focused on taking traditional crave-able comfort foods and converting them into wholesome, nourishing, anti-inflammatory dishes. With its 100% gluten, grain, refined sugar, dairy, soy, corn, peanut and legume free menu, Just BE Kitchen caters to the top allergens and also only cooks in coconut and olive oils. Just BE Kitchen takes pride in delivering “Mindful Mouthfuls from a Conscious Kitchen” that changes the relationship individuals have with food by illustrating that ooey, gooey, stick-to-your-ribs kinds of dishes made in a mindful manner, ensure guests do not feel “lack” or “sacrifice” when dining, but instead, enables diners to feel abundant and satisfied.

For More Information:

https://holidailybrewing.com/