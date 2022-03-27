Georgia Craft Brewers Guild Announces 1st Ever Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

The Peach’s State’s only festival dedicated solely to Georgia’s independent craft breweries arrives at Atlantic Station April 1 and 2.

Hosted by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG), the event is much more than a festival – it’s a celebration of the state’s thriving craft beer industry.

“Our local breweries are what make our communities great places to live, work and visit, and this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase our statewide community, all while enjoying delicious beer,” says Joseph Cortes, executive director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. “These small businesses generate more than a billion dollar economic impact annually for the state, local communities and the tourism and hospitality industries, and this festival is all about highlighting the tremendous impact they have.”

The money raised from the festival will go to support and help promote and advance the common interests of GCBG’s members and Georgia’s independent, small breweries.

“Since 2015, the number of craft breweries in Georgia has grown from 45 to over 130,” says Cortes. “Yet, despite that, Georgia is still one of the most restrictive states for breweries to conduct business. The proceeds from the festival will help us continue to advocate on behalf of our members and the brewery community as a whole.”

The weekend kicks off with a special VIP preview Friday, April 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendees will be the first to taste 20+ special collab beers from brewery participants, as well as hear from brewers about the beers, their process, ingredients and inspiration. A panel of 15 experienced Beer Judge Certification Program-certified judges will award gold, silver and bronze to the top three winners of the collab contest.

Then, on Saturday, April 2, ticket holders will enjoy a full day of all things Georgia craft beer, including 60+ GCBG member breweries that will be pouring 250+ homegrown beers. Additionally, Saturday festival-goers will also get to try all the collab brews created exclusively for the festival.

In addition to delicious beer, there will also be a number of Georgia wineries present, as well as popular local food trucks, live entertainment, craft vendors and more.

The festival announcement comes following the GCBG’s 2022 Georgia Beer Day, which took place on March 5.

The annual observance, which is organized by the GCBG and benefits its member breweries, is a daylong celebration of Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry. This year, 70 breweries across the state participated and sold a limited edition full-color collector’s pint glass to help raise funds for the GCBG and its members. As a result of the glass sales, the Guild raised over $15,000.

For More Information:

https://georgiacraftbrewersfestival.com