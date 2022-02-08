Gatto Rivera Branding Launches in Downtown Napa

NAPA, California – Gatto Rivera Branding, formerly known as Gatto Design, announces its re-launch as new partner, Antonio Rivera, joins the team. The Napa-based agency offers beverage clients a collaborative approach to brand strategy, label, and packaging design.

With fifteen years of industry-specific experience, Antonio joins fellow California State University, Chico alum Tim Gatto as Co-Creative Director. Over the last decade, Tim has specialized in brand development and package design for clients ranging from small- production distillers and winemakers to multinational beverage corporations. Tim and his wife, Raquel, who specializes in project management, founded the agency in 2016.

“We are thrilled to have Antonio join us as a partner,” says Co-Creative Director Tim Gatto. “His award-winning designs have made a huge impact on the industry, from large wineries to independent brands. Antonio’s thoughtful approach and exceptional illustration skill build on the synergy that powers our small, but mighty studio.”

Gatto Rivera Branding has an expertise in leading clients through an engaging process that delivers quality results.

“We take a solution-oriented approach that has a real-world impact in the marketplace,” says Gatto. “Our entire team is dedicated to helping people become more successful in their passions through brand building.”

From building evolution strategies for heritage brands, to developing revolutionary packages to progressive clients, the company has over 25 years of combined experience in beverage industry branding and design

About Gatto Rivera Branding

Based in Napa, California, Gatto Rivera Branding creates strategic and impactful designs for the wine, beer, and spirits industry. Past clients have included Seghesio Family Vineyards, Trefethen Family Vineyard, King Estate, and Maître de Chai. They work collaboratively with their clients to develop meaningful brand stories that are designed to resonate and sell.

For More Information:

https://gattorivera.com