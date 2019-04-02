Garage Brewing Co. Releases Hazy #8

TEMECULA, Calif. – Garage Brewing Co. continues its journey in the land of hazies with the release of Hazy #8, the latest rendition in its hazy series. Hazy #8 is a super juicy double dry-hopped craftacular brew teeming with grapefruit, pineapple and dark fruit notes.

The golden yellow offering features Eureka, Citra and Galaxy hops creating a delicious trifecta of luscious flavors.

“The idea behind the hazy series is to use different hops to pull out a variety of juicy flavors,” Garage Brewing Co. brewer Bret Stitzman said. “The flavors in this beer almost trick you into thinking there’s coconut in there.”

Hazy #8 will be available on draft at Garage Brewing Co.’s brewpub in Old Town Temecula and various bars and a few restaurants in Southern California.

Hazy #8

ABV: 6.7 percent

Color: Hazy golden yellow

Retention: Low

Aroma: Grapefruit and pineapple

Flavor: Tropical fruit

Body: Tropical fruit hops balance big mouthfeel

Carbonation: Medium to high

Availability: Draft at brewpub and on-premise on March 27

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co. opened in Temecula, California in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers brewed on a 10 BBL system alongside a fast-casual pizzeria, wings, etc. In 2015 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co. beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition and Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair. Garage Brewing Co. ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read ‘best by’ date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22 oz. bottles, 12 oz. six pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. Visit www.garagebrewco.com.