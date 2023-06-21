Founders Brewing Company Announces KBS Blueberry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce its latest KBS barrel-aged beer flavor, KBS Blueberry. The perfectly balanced and decadent drinking experience of KBS meets the classic taste of sweet blueberry.

Taking the bourbon barrel-aged stout to a new level, KBS Blueberry allows the existing premium coffee and chocolate notes to soar to new heights when accented by the sweetness of blueberry with bourbon undertones, Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said.

“This variant is full bodied with moderate sweetness and low bitterness,” Kosmicki said. “The flavors of vanilla and chocolate with sweet blueberry are really complimentary to the bourbon and coffee notes that you’d expect from KBS, creating a fun new twist on a classic.”

KBS has been packaged and sold since 2003, and remains a highly celebrated and rated barrel-aged stout for Founders Brewing Company, Kosmicki said. KBS was the first beer that Founders ever barrel-aged, beginning the journey of Founders highly acclaimed barrel-aged series.

The newest flavor with its sweetness of blueberry and chocolate with slight coffee bitterness, will stay true to the original KBS coming in at 11.2 percent ABV.

KBS Blueberry is available on draft in our Grand Rapids taproom, and will be sold in 4-packs of 12 oz bottles in our stores and across Mahou’s 50-state distribution footprint beginning July. Pricing in the Founders Brewing Co. taprooms will be $24/4-pack; prices will vary by market.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

