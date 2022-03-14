Founders Brewing Co. Announces New Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Beer with Detroit Bikes

DETROIT, Michigan – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their latest Crafted in Michigan collaboration partner – Detroit Bikes. The beer, created in collaboration with this quarter’s partner, will be available for a limited release in both taprooms later this month. The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a quarterly release of taproom exclusive beer that aims to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters through partnerships and collaboration.

In Detroit, Founders has partnered with local bike shop, Detroit Bikes to create Mid Ride. This New England Style Pale Ale Brewed with Citra hops is perfect for pit stops on group rides, long distance treks to parts unknown or even a bikeless night at home – but that’s no fun at all, is it?

Mid Ride will be available in the Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms in limited 750mL bottles and on draft beginning March 25, while supplies last. The Detroit Bikes team will be in the Detroit taproom starting at 4pm on March 25 selling merch, displaying their bikes and hanging out. They have created a custom Founders/Crafted in MI bike that we will be giving away to one customer that visits us on release day.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

