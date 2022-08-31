Founders Brewing Co. Announces Grand Rapids Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Co. announced a new local partnership program in the Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. Founders is creating an exclusive taproom beer with Any Colour You Like, a popsicle manufacturer from Grand Rapids, MI. The brew will be available for a limited release in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning on August 12, while supplies last. The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a quarterly release of taproom exclusive beer that aims to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters through partnerships and collaboration.

The Founders team partnered with Any Colour You Like to create 86 Bananas, a beer inspired by the bounty of flavors in their banana dragon fruit popsicle. This Belgian-style ale with hints of dragon fruit is sure to keep you cool on a hot summer day. It’s magenta hue makes it a little off-beat, but that’s how Any Colour You Like rolls- redefining what a popsicle, and beer, can be. 86 Bananas has an ABV of 7%.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For More Information:

https://foundersbrewing.com