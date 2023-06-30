Founders Brewing Announces Limited Edition IPA with Greta Van Fleet

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Michigan band, Greta Van Fleet. The two came together to create 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze IPA, a limited-edition hazy IPA that calls forth the power of the cosmos to create a smooth, citrusy drinking adventure.

Greta Van Fleet, an American rock band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, was formed in 2012, and since its inception the bandmates have been big craft beer fans. After several years of collaboration with small breweries, and on the eve of a new album, the band wanted to work with a brewery from their home state — enter Founders Brewing Company.

4 Giants Starcatcher Haze which boasts bright grapefruit, orange and tropical notes with subtle lemongrass and honey finishes smooth with low bitterness and comes in at 6.6 percent ABV.

In connection with the collaboration, $1 for every pint or package sold of Starcatcher Haze will be donated to Freshwater Future, up to $20,000. Founders Brewing Company has partnered with Freshwater Future since 2021 in its goal of helping ensure access to safe drinking water by safeguarding the Great Lakes.

To celebrate the limited-edition release of 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze, Founders Brewing Company will be having a party in our taproom on August 5. Founders Brewing Company will offer special merchandise and will be giving away Greta Van Fleet tickets.

4 Giants Starcatcher Haze will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans and on draft in our taproom. The limited-edition collaboration will be distributed to the following states: MI, DC, IA, KS, KY, IL, IN, MD, MN, MO, NE, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WI and WV.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.