Fort Point Beer Co. Hires Industry Veteran Chris Sineni as Director of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Fort Point Beer Co. – San Francisco’s hometown beer company – announces the hire of Chris Sineni as Director of Sales. Bringing with him 25 years of experience in the alcohol industry, Chris will oversee Fort Point’s sales organization and holistic sales strategy to continue growing the brand in the Bay Area and beyond.

Prior to joining Fort Point, Chris was with New Belgium and Bell’s where he led Bell’s Western U.S. sales team, including strategic market development and expansion, and eventually played a key role in the integration of both sales organizations. Prior to New Belgium and Bell’s, Chris was part of Tenth and Blake, Molson Coors Craft and Import Division, working with M&A brewery partner Hop Valley to expand their distribution across the Western U.S.

As Director of Sales at Fort Point, Chris will manage strategy and operations for Fort Point’s wholesale channel – driving the business’s goals of scaling focused growth in California with an eye on profitability. In this role, Chris is directly responsible for managing national accounts, annual business planning, distribution partnerships, pricing, and Fort Point’s internal sales team.

“I’ve spent my career scaling beer brands across the country, and since moving to the Bay Area 8 years ago, I’ve always admired Fort Point’s impact on the California craft beer scene,” said Sineni. “I’m energized by the opportunity to lead the sales organization in partnership with our distribution partners and internal sales team. Our beers are distinct and high quality, and we have a powerful brand — I look forward to driving our growth forward.”

Over the past nine years, Fort Point has quickly grown to become a major player in California’s craft beer scene and one of the fastest growing breweries in Northern California. Its success can be attributed to its brewing philosophy, visual brand identity, and definitively SF roots – all of which set it apart from other breweries.

“When we launched Fort Point in 2014 we started small, brewing kegs for local restaurants and bars, and since then Fort Point has grown to become the largest independent craft beer company based in SF,” said Fort Point co-founder and CEO Justin Catalana. “We’re proud to still be focused on growing our business in our own backyard, working with the same local bars and restaurants that helped us get started, while also continuing to expand across California. We’re thrilled to have Chris on board to lead that charge.”

Its flagship beer, a Kölsch Style Ale called KSA, is the #2 craft 6-pack in the Bay Area, and a crisp, refreshing option in a sea of IPAs. Known for its ability to take familiar styles and put a uniquely Fort Point spin on them, Fort Point is a favorite among beer drinkers, food & beverage leaders, and even people who don’t consider themselves beer drinkers.

Earlier this year Fort Point expanded beyond beer for the first time with a line of dry, nuanced ciders that have quickly seen adoption among drinkers, bars, restaurants, and retailers. In addition to its wholesale business, Fort Point operates two beloved taprooms in San Francisco – a beer garden at the iconic Ferry Building, a flagship beer hall on Valencia Street, and a pop-up in the Presidio, just down the street from the brewery.

About Fort Point Beer Company

Inspired by the idea that the simple things in life can be a whole lot better, Fort Point is an independent San Francisco company crafting beers and ciders that hit that elusive sweet spot between “interesting” and “easy to love.” Known for its distinctive can design, drinkable styles, and a dedication to quality, Fort Point Beer Company is proud to be San Francisco’s hometown brewery.

For More Information:

https://fortpointbeer.com/