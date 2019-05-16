Flying Fish Brewing Company to Release Stormy Skies New England IPA

SOMERDALE, N.J. – Flying Fish Brewing Company, 10-time medal winners at the Great American Beer Festival, will be releasing Stormy Skies NEIPA, a beer that almost didn’t see the light of day.

Flying Fish production employee, Mike Jadach, created this hazy, 7.3%, double dry hopped beauty for a home-brew competition. However, his entry in the competition was disallowed because of his brewery employment status.

Recognizing the beer was too solid not to release to the world, the Flying Fish team rallied around Mike to scale up his creation and will be bringing it to life as a limited release this June.

“Every time I would brew this beer on my system in my garage, the skies would open up in a predictable way, so I started calling it Stormy Skies from the get-go,” said creator Mike Jadach. “The ample haze in the liquid certainly fits the name, but that Citra and Mosaic dry hopping really leads to a nice pineapple and mango payoff.”

For the label, President Lou Romano knew they would have to do something unique. “Mike has a healthy tattoo collection, and I felt the label should be reflective of the brewer. We tapped local tattoo artist Jeff Miller of Seven Swords to draw up a classic clipper ship for the primary label space. The look really gives this offering its own personality within our brand family.”

As the saying goes, “A calm sea does not make a skilled sailor.” This beer certainly followed a unique passage to make it to shelves.

Flying Fish Stormy Skies NEIPA will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and limited draft in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland beginning at the end of May or early June.

Flying Fish Stormy Skies New England IPA

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: On May 31, 2019 while supplies last, on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

About Flying Fish Brewing Company

Flying Fish Brewing Company, founded in 1995 by Gene Muller, is a 10-time medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival and the Garden State’s largest craft brewery. With 463 solar panels, 19 solar tubes in the warehouse, recaptured steam in the brewing process, and rain gardens on site, it’s also one of the most sustainable. Located in Somerdale, New Jersey, Flying Fish offers tours and tastings. The Tasting Room is open Wednesday to Sunday and features 15 taps. Visit FlyingFish.com or call (856) 504-3442.