Five Boroughs Brewing Co. Debuts 12-Packs of Tiny Juicy IPA and Summer Ale

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Two of Brooklyn-based Five Boroughs Brewing Co.’s best-selling beers are destined for 12 packs. Year-round standout Tiny Juicy IPA and seasonal star Summer Ale will make the leap in late March, marking the brewery’s first foray into the 12 pack market.

Blake Tomnitz, who co-founded Five Boroughs with Kevin O’Donnell in 2017, points to consumers as the driving force behind the move.

“Tiny Juicy IPA and Summer Ale both debuted in 2018 and quickly garnered cult followings in the Greater New York City area,” said Tomnitz. “Both are super drinkable, so we figured 12 packs would come into play at some point in time. Demand tells us that time is now and we couldn’t be more excited to launch both beers in a larger format.”

12 packs of Tiny Juicy IPA and Summer Ale will be available in New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, Putnam County, and the following regions in New York State:

-Mid-Hudson
-Capital Region
-Mohawk Valley
-Portions of Central New York, the North Country, and the Southern Tier

Five Boroughs Brewing Co. encourages consumers to send distribution inquiries to cheers@fiveboroughs.com or via direct message on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Retail accounts can send purchasing inquiries to sales@fiveboroughs.com.

