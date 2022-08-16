Fifty West Brewing Company Returns ‘Pool Run’ in Partnership with Ziegler Park and Fleet Feet Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Fifty West Brewing Company is proud to announce the details for their third ever Pool Run. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August, 13th, 2022 from 6pm to 10pm at Ziegler Park in Over The Rhine.

The 50W Pool Run consists of a 5k open-course “fun-run” through the streets of Over-The-Rhine, ending with a fully clothed finish-line splash into Ziegler Park Pool. Vice President of Fifty West, Max Fram recently said, “The idea came to me as I hopped in the shower following an intense summertime run. As soon as the cold water hit the top of my head all I could think of was how fun and invigorating it would feel to finish a race directly into a pool.”

Fifty West naturally took this crazy idea to their friends at 3CDC, who operate Ziegler Park Pool, all of whom quickly came on board. “Fifty West has been a great partner over the years, so when Max called and pitched this idea we were all ears. Ziegler Park Pool has been a great resource in bringing the community together and this activation will be a fun and creative showcase of our mission.” Said Sara Portman of 3CDC.

Pool Run participants can arrive at Ziegler Park starting at 6pm on the 13th to check-in and secure any items they don’t wish to get wet. The 3.2 mile run will begin promptly at 7:00pm, leaving from and returning to Ziegler Park for runners to cross the finish-line into the pool. An event photographer will capture participants’ “best moves” as they plunge into the water. The private pool party will immediately follow the race until 10pm where participants can enjoy 50W beer along with some provided pizza. In addition, the first 100 runners to sign-up will also receive a free Fleet Feet branded towel.

Fifty West’s signature events exemplify their dedication to an active and balanced lifestyle. Their campus, located in Columbia Township, features a full-service cycling shop, Fleet Feet at Fifty West running store, four volleyball courts, pickleball courts, marathon training groups, and access to the Little Miami Scenic River and Trail.

About Fifty West Brewing Company

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create community through shared outdoor experiences and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.

For More Information:

https://fiftywestbrew.com/event/pool-run-2022/