Fat Point Brewing Celebrates Grand Opening at University Town Center

SARASOTA, Fla.— Fat Point Brewing, the renowned craft brewery originally founded in Punta Gorda, is celebrating its expansion along the Suncoast with the grand opening of its new location at University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The 2,500-square-foot venue is nestled in the vibrant West District at UTC along Cattleman Road. Now, Sarasota residents, Lakewood Ranch residents, and visitors alike can experience the coastal-inspired ambiance and delightful bar fare offered by the new brewpub.

“Fat Point is a brand that owes its success to the unwavering support of the community,” said LJ Govoni, President of Fat Point Brewing Co. “We are truly excited to bring our craft and passion to this new community at UTC! Our new location boasts an impressive array of taps, fresh and flavorful food, and a charming outdoor beer garden.”

The new brewpub will serve as a haven for beer enthusiasts seeking flavorful and original brews, ranging from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to exclusive small batches brewed right on site. The coastal-inspired bar fare menu is sure to please every palate with offerings including gator bites, smoked fish dip, shrimp po’boy, and an umami burger.

The name “Fat Point” pays homage to the picturesque junction of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound, lovingly referred to as Punta Gorda, where the brewery’s journey began. Fat Point’s commitment to crafting beers inspired by the beauty of Southwest Florida has garnered it critical acclaim since its inception in 2012.Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout have all earned prestigious gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Additionally, seasonal favorites like Pumpka Gourda, a spiced pumkin ale, have become sought-after treats for beer enthusiasts.

Fat Point Brewing’s beers are available in 4-pack, 16-oz. cans and on tap in select locations throughout Florida, including the newly-minted location at University Town Center.

About Fat Point Brewing

