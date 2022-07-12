Farming Man Fest Returns to Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT, New York – The long awaited, highly anticipated Farming Man Fest is again returning to Indian Ladder Farms on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m, after a pandemic break. The festival is a celebration of New York’s breweries and the industry, and patrons get to drink, er, reap the benefits.

The festival began in 2014, but it was just for brewers, and it was called “Bottle Share.” It was more of a networking event for maltsters, brewers, and hop growers. There were about 10 breweries at the first festival. Now, just eight years later (with a short hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic), there will now be 28 breweries, 4 distilleries, 7 bands, 4 DJs, and 9 hours of the best beer experience in New York. Attendees grew from about 150 in 2018, when the festival first became public, to over twice that in 2019, so organizers are expecting a great turnout.

This festival allows visitors to drive through the century-old orchards of Indian Ladder Farms to a beautiful field in the back of the farm opening up to a breathtaking view of the Helderberg Escarpment for a full day of live music and craft beverages. Dozens of producers from across upstate New York will be bringing their favorite brews and ciders to enjoy. The head brewers and cidermakers from each company will be on hand to talk about the trade and craft. Guests will be able to enjoy full pints of the beverages of their choice with each drink ticket.

Food will be available for sale from Indian Ladder Farms in the event space. The Tasting Room, Biergarten, and the Yellow Rock Cafe, as well as the Farm Market will all be open normal hours on July 16th.

A highlight of the festival will be the namesake collaboration beer that began its fermenting process this past May 26th. Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery Head Brewer, Scott Veltman, has chosen not to taste “Farming Man the Beer,” until festival day. Other area breweries who collaborated with Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery are Artisanal Brew Works, Bound By Fate, Brewery at CIA, Common Roots Brewing, Helderberg Mountain Brewing Co, Mixed Breed Brewing, Paradox Brewery, Plan Bee, Unified Beerworks, Warbler Brewing, Walt and Whitman Brewing, Wayward Lane, and Woodstock Brewing.

This year’s featured bands are The Jagaloons, Televisionaries, The Abyssmals, Bruel County, Bad Boys, BattleaXXX, Mystery Girl, The College Farm, and will feature DJs Big Ed, Ritz Carlton, and Spacewolf with Masterpeace.

The full list of breweries at this year’s festival is as follows: Arrowood Farms Brewery, Artisanal Brew Works, Big aLICe Brewing, Bolton Landing Brewing, Bound By Fate, Brewery at CIA, Brooklyn Cider House, Browns, Common Roots Brewing, Community Beerworks, Creature Comforts, Frog Alley, Helderberg Mountain Brewing, Mixed Breed Brewing, Nine Pin, ONCO Fermentations, Paradox, Rare Form, Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company, Rockaway Brewing, Saint James Brewery, Single Cut Beersmiths, Strong Rope Brewery, Unified Beerworks, Wayward Lane, Whitman Brewing Company, Woodstock, and The Warbler Brewery.

There will also be four distilleries participating, Albany Distilling Co., Four Fights Distillery, Kings County Distillery, and New Scotland Spirits.

For patrons who will come to just enjoy the music and food, tickets are $25. General Admission tickets for 21+ are $30, and include a commemorative pint glass. Under 13 years of age are free, and additional fees exist for camping. Cost of food and beverages is not included in admission. Tickets are available on the Farming Man website.

About Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery

Located just outside of Albany, Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery is a New York State Farm Brewery and Cidery owned by Dietrich Gehring and Stuart Morris. The Tasting Room and Biergarten offer a true farm-to-glass experience, with beers crafted from 13 varieties of hops grown at Indian Ladder combined with grains grown and malted in New York, and hard ciders produced from Indian Ladder’s 100+ acres of apple orchards and berry patches. Beers and hard ciders are available on draught, as well as in cans and bottles. Farm-inspired dining is provided by the Indian Ladder Farms Yellow Rock Café.

For More Information:

https://www.indianladderfarms.com/cidery-brewery