Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Spring Planting India Pale Lager

PRINCETON, California – Farmers Brewing Co. announces the release of Spring Planting, a Red India Pale Lager that resembles the warming weather and scenery found on the farm. Spring Planting will start hitting stores on Feb. 21 and can be found in six-packs and on draught where the farm-to-glass brews are sold.

Brewed with a variety of experimental hops, Spring Planting contains grapefruit, pineapple and stone fruit aromas while remaining low in bitterness. The deep red color and subtle sweet finish is highlighted by a well-balanced malt profile.

“We try different hops every year for Spring Planting and are extremely pleased with this year’s selection,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “It’s fun to show that we can brew great hop-forward beers.”

At 6% ABV and 17 IBU’s Spring Planting maintains the farm-to-glass brewery’s focus of light, easy drinking brews. As the weather warms, this is the perfect bridge from winter to spring and the changes in flavor.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/