Farmers Brewing Co. Expands Distribution by Partnering with Bay Area Distributing

PRINCETON, California – Farmers Brewing Co. announces a distribution partnership with Bay Area Distributing based out of Richmond. The agreement between the farm-to-glass brewery and distributor will make Farmers Brewing Co. beer available in Alameda and Contra Costa counties starting on Feb. 28.

“It’s always exciting to add great partners and territories,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “The Bay Area will finally be able to put their lips on a farmer very soon.”

Bay Area Distributing will receive Farmers Brewing Co.’s year-round options—Farmers Light, 530, Valle and Sun Up ‘til Sun Down with seasonals to be distributed at a later date.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/