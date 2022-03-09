FAB Partners with Homegrown for Massachusetts and Rhode Island Distribution

BELLINGHAM, Massachusetts – Fermentation Arts Brewery, otherwise known as FAB, has recently entered a partnership with Homegrown Distribution to wholesale their products throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“[We’ve] been looking forward to this launch for more than a year now,” said brewery founder, Ben Holmes, “[and] I’m really glad to be a part of this team.

FAB Director of Sales & Marketing, James Ohlson, added, “I believe with the professionalism, dedication and determination of Homegrown Distribution, and the commitment and wealth of knowledge that their team has, this will be one of the best distribution partnerships I have had the privilege to work with!”

Sharing his supplier’s enthusiasm, Homegrown’s Business Development Manager, Joe McCann, recalled his first meeting with Holmes.

“I met Ben at the Rhode Island Brew Fest in 2020 and he had gathered a large crowd to hear his passionate stories and wouldn’t let anyone pass by without stopping to try his beer! Ben and the rest of the team’s ability to bring that passion to Somerville and beyond will be paramount to winning over fans far and wide. Their focus on quality, and crowd-source tasting every batch, will ensure FAB continues to evolve and continues to improve.”

FAB was founded in 2019 with an emphasis on creating lagers and IPAs via emerging and experimental brewing applications. The brewery focuses on using innovative hopping techniques that include mash hopping, cryogenics, and biotransformation. Leadership has also put an emphasis on activism and social responsibility.

Homegrown has opened the partnership with the release of Pilsner 4 Peace, a single-hopped pilsner created by Holmes in 2020 to address growing hostilities between the United States and the Middle East. The open-source recipe is free to brewers who wish to collaborate on creative can art with artists around the world, particularly those with Kurdish, Iranian, Asian, Jewish and North American backgrounds. Upcoming releases include the single-hop NEIPA Tales of the Mosaic Marvel and the double dry-hopped Johnny Get Your Raygun DIPA. Both IPAs are slated to be shipped later this month.

For More Information:

https://www.fab.beer