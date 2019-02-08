Exhibit A Brewing Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Atlantic Beverage Distributors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is proud to announce that they have signed on with Atlantic Beverage Distributors in Holliston, MA for Massachusetts and Rhode Island distribution. This move will help Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company achieve more sustainable growth in their home market by increasing their distribution footprint and expanding their on-premise and off-premise retail accounts through Atlantic Beverage Distributor’s team of salespeople, delivery fleet and account management.

“We know that Atlantic is going to provide the professional, white-glove service that we want for our beer and that our customers have come to expect from us. We know they will treat our beer just as good as we do,” said Matthew Steinberg, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company.

Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is one of the top-rated breweries in Massachusetts. They will be bringing on board critically acclaimed beers like Goody Two Shoes Kölsch which was rated a Perfect 100 by the Bros. at BeerAdvocate and was recently featured as The Perfect Kölsch by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine and received a 97/100 Score.

“We’re very excited to be aligned with a great partner like Atlantic and to be in the same portfolio as many of the top breweries in the country. We look forward to continued growth and having our product find its way into more hands. We know they will provide the same level of attention and care that our retail partners have come to expect from us.” commented John Duffin, Sales Manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company.