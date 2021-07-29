Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Releases Short Sell American IPA

Framingham, MA – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is debuting Short Sell, a light and refreshing IPA with 4.7% ABV that’s perfect for summer outings. Short Sell is a companion beer to the brewery’s recent IPA release, Market Gap.

With a fruity flavor and a touch of bitterness, Short Sell is an American IPA that hits all the selling points. It’s refreshing, sessionable, and lands with a crisp clean finish that doesn’t sell itself short. Like its bigger sibling Market Gap, Short Sell is brewed in support of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance and features all locally grown and malted grains. Each can supports about 3 square feet of local farmland.

Short Sell is available in 16oz cans in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing and through distribution in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

For More Information:
https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/

