EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen Opens in Miami’s Brickell City Centre

Miami, FL – EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen is offering a new dining experience inspired by a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western cultures and the confluence of heritage and innovation. Located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre, the new restaurant features an extensive covered outdoor patio, bar and seven fermentation vessels in addition to seven serving tanks in its brewery housed in the interior of the restaurant.

Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, which produces Singha and Leo beers, is the first-ever and still number one brewer in Thailand and is excited to bring the EST.33 concept to Miami, the first opening outside of its home market. The name EST.33 is an homage to the start-up of the company’s brewery in Bangkok in 1933. Inspired by the flavors, aromas and tastes of Thailand, EST.33 features premium local and imported ingredients for a medley of exciting flavor combinations on a journey to becoming the next favorite of local craft brews.

EST.33’s most prized pints include Legend Lager ($7), favored in Thailand for its golden body, it’s a refreshing blend of malted barley and noble hops from Europe, perfect for humid climates; One and Only Kopper ($7), EST.33’s proud take on the Vienna-style lager, with intense caramel notes that emulate Kalamay, a traditional sticky coconut rice delicacy; The Aromatic Snowy ($7), a summer wheat beer brewed with fresh orange peels and coriander seeds, which develop into an invigorating and complex combination of vanilla and pepper notes; and specialty malts in The 33 Pale Ale ($7) balance the bitter-citrus character of the American Cascade hops featured in this brew, resulting in notes of lime and passion fruit. All craft beers can also be tasted in flights ($14) and the original Singha is also available draught and bottle form ($7).

“Our craft beers celebrate time-honored Thai traditions and the tropical influences of Miami,” said EST.33’s Head Brewer Todd Space. “Clean taste, exciting combinations and intensity are also hallmarks of our food and reflected in the beer recipes we have developed.”

Signature cocktails include Malakor ($16) lemongrass and Thai basil infused El Jimador Tequila and Banhez Mezcal with tamarind, papaya, kaffir lime syrup and Thai chili bitters; Lion’s Den ($15) coconut washed Havana Club Rum, Antica Vermouth, Amaro Montenegro and Punt e Mes; and 33 Golden Rushes ($15) Redemption High Rye Bourbon, star anise agave, Chinola Passion Fruit Oleo Syrup, lemon and Est. 33 Pale Ale.

In the kitchen, Asian flavors meet the distinctive techniques of American barbecue. The unique and exotic ingredients and spices characteristic of Asian cuisines are further developed and deepened by the heat of a barbecue grill and large smoker fueled by hickory wood to invoke aromatic dishes showcasing bold yet approachable flavors.

Harmoniously blending bursts of salty, spicy, sour and sweet with smoky, acidic and savory, EST.33’s quintessential menu perfectly complements the restaurant’s craft beers brewed on premise.

The open fire grill menu features Chicken Thigh Satay ($12) served with tamarind peanut jam; Lamb Chops ($39) with a massaman peanut curry; Grilled Salmon ($18) with a tamarind sweet soy and mango salsa; Mushrooms ($10) in a Thai lemongrass butter; Broccolini ($9) with tamarind, crispy garlic and shallots; and Sweet Corn with a Thai citrus herb butter ($9).

The smoked menu, which features slow cooked and rotisserie smoked with hickory wood meats served with steamed buns and pickles, includes Beer-Brined Pork Belly ($24), Chinese Char Siu Pork Ribs ($22 half / $38 whole), Thai Lemongrass Chicken ($19 half / $36 whole); and Thai Spice-Rubbed Beef Brisket ($28).

Est. 33’s signature dishes include Lobster Jungle Curry ($44), with baby corn, bamboo shoots and Thai eggplant; Crispy Whole Branzino ($39) with cilantro, ginger, green and red peppers; and Roaster Chicken Green Curry ($28) with baby corn, bamboo shoots and fresh herbs.

Appetizers include bites such as Beef Jerky ($12) served with sweet and sour pickles; Crispy Pork Cracklings ($9) with salt and pepper nam phrik; Steamed Shrimp and Pork Dumplings ($12) with shaved cabbage in a citrus soy; Red Curry Crab Croquettes ($14) with lump crab in red curry; and Thai Fish Cakes ($11), with house chili sauce.

The menu also includes a not-to-be-missed selection of vegetarian dishes including Grilled Eggplant Salad ($10) with a herb lime dressing and Mushroom Spring Rolls ($10) with cabbage and peanut hoisin sauce. Guests can also find staples such as Papaya Salad ($12), Pad Thai ($14-$18) and Fried Rice ($16). The cuisine is dietary-inclusive with options for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-sensitivities.

On the sweet side, guests can enjoy Mango Coconut Sticky Rice ($9) with lime coconut milk; Lemongrass Panna Cotta ($9) with beer caramel pineapple and cilantro jus; and a Cheesecake Mousse ($9) with graham crumble, preserved strawberries and lime.

The interior’s industrial design juxtaposes lush greenery and natural elements further enhanced by tall ceilings and ample natural light to create a vibrant yet warm atmosphere. The brewery is the visual focal point of the restaurant as guests are greeted by the impressive brew tanks showcasing the inner workings and authenticity of the restaurant’s craft beers. Drawing inspiration from the golden and amber brews, hints of gold, metal, rope and aged brick and glass are seamlessly incorporated into the unique design. Another focal point is the exhibition kitchen where guests can watch the culinary team in action while enjoying an intimate look at the masterfully crafted dishes. EST.33 features 93 seats nestled indoors and an expansive covered beer garden patio with 62 seats overlooking Brickell City Centre’s atrium.

EST.33 is open Sunday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call (305) 425-9266 or visit www.est33.us.

About EST.33

