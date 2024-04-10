Equity-based Crowdfunding Campaign Launches for Eden’s Harvest Chaga Craft Beer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Eden’s Harvest, Inc. announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on the Title3Funds platform, giving investors the opportunity to help lead the revolutions in both craft beer and innovative alternative beverages.

Earlier this year, Eden’s Harvest debuted its first two functional mushroom craft beers, the world’s first alcoholic brews featuring liquid extracts of single-source, sustainably harvested chaga from boreal forest birch trees in Alaska. Their proprietary methods utilize only the purest ingredients, with the highest antioxidant properties. The beers are already being distributed in restaurants and stores in California and national distribution will expand throughout 2024. Additional alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic beers, hard seltzer beverages and other adaptogen-powered drinks are coming soon.

With a minimum investment of $100 and the craft beer market estimated to hit $200 billion globally this year, Eden’s Harvest expects to raise over $1 million with this Regulation CF equity offering. Title3Funds is known for its thorough vetting and accountability policies and unlike Kickstarter, allows those who invest to receive an actual stake in the company.

“Join us as we disrupt the craft beer industry with innovation and an exclusive source for the most antioxidant packed ingredient on earth,” said Joe Wallace, Founder of Eden’s Harvest. “People are beginning to expect more from their beverages, without sacrificing taste, and Eden’s Harvest delivers.”

Eden’s Harvest’s chaga mushrooms are wild-harvested from Alaska, through exclusive relationships with the native Inuit who harvest them traditionally, so they have nutrients that cannot be found in mycelium grown on grain in a lab. Chaga mushrooms (Inonotus obliquus) have been used for centuries in traditional medicine particularly in Siberia and other parts of Asia and are known for their potential health benefits due to their rich nutrient content and bioactive compounds.

Some of the benefits attributed to Chaga mushrooms include improved liver function, skin and cardiovascular health, along with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and blood sugar regulation effects. Some studies even suggest Chaga may have anti-cancer properties.* One 12 oz. Eden’s Harvest Beer has the equivalent antioxidant power of eating 6 lbs of blueberries.

Eden’s Harvest Brewmaster Chris Anderson started brewing in 1998 at Midnight Sun Brewing in Alaska and has won over 400 medals and ribbons in competitions around the world, including 7 gold medal winners and Best in Show at America’s Finest City Beer.

All information including term sheets, form c, risks and disclosures, and market analysis is available at the attached link.

About Eden’s Harvest, Inc.

Eden’s Harvest was founded in 2022 in California to leverage the founders’ years in the beverage industry, expertise in the mushroom world, and gold-medal winning craft beer experience, to innovate new products which serve a public that expects more from what they drink.

*Disclaimer:

Eden’s Harvest is not affiliated with or endorsed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The statements made have not been evaluated by the FDA and these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If you have health concerns, consult your doctor or healthcare provider prior to using any of these products.

For More Information:

https://marketplace.title3funds.com/offers/PreviewOffers/MzQyNzkxODU=