Elevation Beer Company Collaborates with Monarch Mountain on Throwback Red Ale

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Elevation Beer Company, the official brewery of Monarch Mountain, will help the mountain celebrate 80 years of independence in the Arkansas Valley this season with the specialty release of Monarch Throwback. This Red Ale will be available on draft and in 12-ounce cans at Monarch Mountain and Elevation’s tasting room beginning September 9th and available across Colorado beginning September 16th.

Powered by independence, precipitation, and their local community, Monarch Mountain and Elevation decided to brew a crowd-pleasing, easy-drinking Red Ale to commemorate the Mountain’s 80th anniversary.

Red Ale is a true throwback— a classic beer brewed true to style! Crystal malts and Munich malt provide a strong malt character that is perfectly balanced with a touch of Magnum hops. Weighing in at 5% alcohol by volume, you can definitely throw back a few of these at lunch and still get some afternoon runs in.

For more information about Elevation Beer Company’s seven years in business and their anniversary beer, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.

About Monarch Mountain

Perched at the top of the continental divide, Monarch Mountain is a ski area that has something for everyone. Monarch boasts 1,162 vertical feet of diverse, skiable terrain that can accommodate skiers and snowboarders of all levels from beginner to expert. Known for its amazing powder among avid riders, Monarch receives more than 350” of natural snow every year. What Monarch boasts in annual snowfall, it lacks in crowds, so you can find ample stashes even days after a storm. In this day and age where the ski area landscape is dominated by large corporations, Monarch, which has been operating since 1939, remains fiercely independent because they believe that having many independent ski areas is the best way to ensure creative innovation, elevate the guest experience, and keep skiing affordable for locals. Find the mountain online at skimonarch.com.