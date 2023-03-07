El Segundo Brewing and Stone Cold Steve Austin Launch Limited Release Broken Skull Double IPA

El Segundo, CA – California-based El Segundo Brewing Company today announced a series of events showcasing Broken Skull Double IPA, the brewery’s latest collaboration with WWE legend and Hall of Famer Steve Austin, hitting store shelves this spring. “Steve’s Badass Bars,” a national series of Broken Skull tap-takeover events, will kick off at El Segundo on March 16th – a date significant to Austin fans, and culminate with WrestleMania 39 pre-game events on April 1 and 2.

“Broken Skull fans have been asking us to do a Double IPA for years, so we decided to introduce it in a big way!,” said Steve Austin. “While we have the ultimate draw with WrestleMania 39 in El Segundo’s backyard, we wanted folks across the country to have a badass, A-Show experience, so we’re bringing it to them!”

While tickets to the March 16th kick-off event, announced on Steve’s social media, sold out in seconds, fans can still get in on the action at El Segundo, and throughout the country, in the days leading up to WrestleMania 39.

March 16th – April 2nd – Steve Badass Bar HQ – El Segundo Brewing Company will be converting their taproom into the ultimate wrestling fans oasis. As the home base for Badass Bars that will be activating across the country, fans can expect games, prizes, activations and more during that two week period leading into wrestlemania.

March 27-31: Steve’s Badass Bar Pop-Ups in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, and Fair Lawn, NJ

An advance opportunity to try the limited release Double IPA and other Broken Skull beers, enter to win door prizes and raffles for Broken Skull beer, Austin-autographed merchandise, and other prizes. Consumers can find the nearest “Steve’s Badass Bar” events at El Segundo’s website and by following @brokenskullbeer on Instagram. Confirmed pop-ups include Fine Line in the Boston area, JT’s Corner Tap & Eatery in Chicago, Up-Down STL in St. Louis, and DDT in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

March 29 (Doors at 7 p.m.): LIVE broadcast of Notsam Wrestling at The Comedy Store in LA Broken Skull will sponsor the live broadcast of Sam Watson’s premier wrestling podcast at The Comedy Store. Tickets are available here.

April 1-2: VIP Shuttle Pass Packages from El Segundo to WrestleMania 39

Broken Skull is offering a limited number of one-way Shuttle Pass Packages ($100 per person) from El Segundo Brewery to WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium. Pass holders can pre-game at the brewery with three (3) beer tickets to use in the Broken Skull taproom before riding the VIP shuttle to the stadium. Pass-holders also receive a Steve Austin-signed “For a Few Skulls More” poster and a Broken Skull sticker and koozie. Shuttles will depart at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. VIP Shuttle Passes can be bought at brokenskullbeer.com

The El Segundo Brewing/Steve Austin Partnership

The first collaboration between El Segundo and Austin came about when the wrestling icon visited the brewery with a buddy. He was already a fan of El Segundo’s Mayberry IPA and after chatting with founder Rob Croxall he shared that he had an interest in pursuing a brewery project of his own. From that conversation a collaboration ensued and ultimately Broken Skull IPA – the name inspired by Austin’s wrestling background – came to life. Austin was very involved in the development of the IPA and the flavor profile reflects his input. The collaboration was incredibly successful and El Segundo has dramatically expanded their distribution footprint due in large part to the success of Broken Skull IPA. Following the tremendous success of Broken Skull IPA, El Segundo expanded its partnership with Austin in 2022 with the release of Broken Skull American Lager.

Broken Skull Double IPA

Answering the fans’ call, the collaborators have created Broken Skull Double IPA, a limited release beer with 8.0% ABV. Centennial Hops – along with Citra, Chinook and Cascade – give it more of a citrus punch, and notes of candied citrus, papaya and underripe mango are balanced with a clean malt backbone.

“Think of it like the big brother to Broken Skull IPA,” said El Segundo Founder Rob Croxall. “Broken Skull Double IPA offers a heavyweight punch with a cruiserweight body that won’t weigh you down. Can I get a double ‘Hell Yea’?”

The Double IPA will be available for purchase this spring in the following retailers: HEB; Total Wine & More; Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods; Central Market; Albertsons; and your favorite independent beer shops.

About El Segundo Brewing

El Segundo Brewing is an independent craft brewery founded by Rob Croxall and Tom Kelley in El Segundo, California 2011. El Segundo focuses on fresh, hoppy, West Coast IPAs and clean lagers that can be found on tap walls and in retailers across 27 states as well as Japan. In 2014, El Segundo formed a partnership with Steve Austin to launch the Broken Skull Beer IPA. The incredible success of that release resulted in the expansion of the brewery capacity and output and an ongoing partnership between Austin and El Segundo.

About Steve Austin

Native Texan Steve Austin played college football at UNT in Denton before beginning his Pro Wrestling career in Dallas in 1990. As he made his way through the business, he developed the now world famous “Stone Cold” persona and became the blue-collar warrior for the common man. Among his numerous in-ring accomplishments, Steve is a six-time WWE World Champion, the only three-time Royal Rumble match winner, and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Since hanging up his wrestling boots, Steve has kept busy with numerous acting and hosting roles including Nash Bridges, The Condemned, The Expendables, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge, and The Broken Skull Sessions.