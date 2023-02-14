Eight Beers for Eight Years: WeldWerks Brewing Co. Celebrates 8-Year Anniversary March 3-5

GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing Co. will be celebrating eight years of slinging beers Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 5. The weekend-long bash includes eight anniversary beer releases to commemorate the occasion, specialty tappings, and a Sunday WeldWerks Anniversary Beer Brunch on March 5.

“It’s really wild to step back and realize that 8 years have passed! When we first began we were hoping that we might have a little success as a small, local watering hole,” says WeldWerks Director of Events and Experience Kristin Popcheff. “Now, to see how we’ve grown, from our staff and facility, relationships with breweries that we’ve long admired, and fanbase growing to a national level, has been incredibly humbling and exciting.”

Bottle releases: (all bottle releases available in person)

Born in the Drop (collaboration with Equilibrium Brewery): Born in the Drop started as an Imperial Stout aged 29 months in 8-year Blanton’s bourbon barrels. This decadent beer is a blend of base recipes for WeldWerks’ beloved Medianoche and Equilibrium’s Imperial Barrel-Aged Stout. After the aging process, the beer was conditioned on marshmallow cream, chopped walnuts, cacao nibs, and a touch of maple syrup

EH Taylor Medianoche: EHT Medianoche features a blend of WeldWerks’ flagship Imperial Stout aged in barrels that were used to produce the historic bourbon named after Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., who is considered by many to be the “Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry.” The barrels for this blend consisted exclusively of casks used to age E.H. Taylor bottled-in-bond bourbon for over six years. After resting Medianoche for nearly 27 months in these iconic E.H. Taylor bourbon casks, the final product expresses notes of caramel chocolate fudge, maple drizzled popcorn, cinnamon churros, and glazed apricots

Caramel Vanilla Latte Medianoche: Caramel Vanilla Latte Medianoche started as a blend of Imperial Stouts aged 25-27 months in freshly-emptied 6-year E.H. Taylor Bourbon, 15-year Blanton’s Bourbon, and 10-year Eagle Rare Bourbon barrels. After aging, this blend was conditioned on Madagascar vanilla beans, caramel syrup, and cold-brewed espresso. Lending heavy notes of salted caramel, crème brûlée, rich coffee, and light macadamia nut, CVLM is truly reminiscent of your favorite iced Caramel Vanilla Latte

Specialty tapping/draft only:

Single Barrel Medianoche: Candy Bar Medianoche aged in a freshly emptied 15-year Sazerac Rye barrel for 30 months. After aging, the beer was conditioned on caramel, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate to produce your favorite candy bar in liquid form

Collaboration beer releases:

Thunder Snacks (collaboration with Pinthouse Brewing): Hazy India Pale Ale brewed with the following hops: Mosaic, Simcoe, Cryo, Frozen Fresh Hop and Incognito

Lumber Juice (collaboration with Great Notion Brewing): Hazy Double India Pale Ale brewed with extra oats and milk sugar

This is a Pale Ale (collaboration with Our Mutual Friend Brewing): Old school clear Pale Ale

After a weekend of partying, join the crew for a WeldWerks Anniversary Beer Brunch on Sunday, March 5. This will be a limited seating, ticketed event via Eventbrite. More details to come!

“We’re thrilled to have made it to eight years and we’re already cooking up some fun plans for year ten!” says Popcheff.

