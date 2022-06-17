Eel River Releases Chillax, Latest in Hazy by Nature Series

FORTUNA, California – Kick back and CHILLAX with a fresh pint of the newest addition to the Hazy by Nature series!

Chillax IPA is back and available now! This dank and juicy hop-forward IPA features Strata, Citra and El Dorado hops and is made with organic grains and London Ale III yeast to help bring out the chronic punch.

Chillax IPA bursts open with tropical and citrus aromas, followed by a smooth and juicy body packed with bold and tropical fruit favors.

Matt Vivatson, owner at Eel River Brewing explained, “The Strata hops give this IPA a unique dank oiliness, making it more potent than any of the previous additions to the Hazy by Nature series.”

Chillax IPA is available now in 16 ounce 4-packs and on draft. Please check our website for distribution and availability in your area.

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is the United States’ First 100% Certified Organic Brewery.

For More Information:

http://eelriverbrewing.com/