Ecliptic Brewing to Release Moon Room Series, Maibock

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is excited to release the next beer in their new Moon Room Series: Maibock. The beer will ship May 18th in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft. The Moon Room Series features a collection of lager beer in celebration of Ecliptic opening its second location – The Moon Room – which is well setup for lagering.

A traditional German beer, Maibocks are typically released in May. Ecliptic’s version of the style is brewed with Isaria 1924, Vienna and Munich malts and hopped with Hallertau Tradition and Saphir. Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “We’re happy with how this one turned out- it’s robust and full of flavor.” Moon Room Series: Maibock clocks in at 7.4% ABV.

Moon Room Series: Maibock will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning May 18th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Moon Room Series: Maibock

Pale golden in color and full of flavor, this robust German-style lager is traditionally released in May and features a great balance of hop and malt.

ABV: 7.4%

IBU: 30

About the Moon Room Series:

The 2022 Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room Series is our ode to all things lager beer.

Founded by our Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, in celebration of opening Ecliptic’s second location in Southeast Portland, in November 2021. The Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room is located at 930 SE Oak St. For more information on the location, visit the website here: https://eclipticbrewing.com/location/moon-room/

Moon Room Series Release Schedule:

• February: Vienna Lager

• March: Märzen

• April: Rice Lager & Rice Lager Jasmine Edition

• May: Maibock

• July: Helles

• September: Oktoberfest

• November: Schwarzbier

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

https://eclipticbrewing.com