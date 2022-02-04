Ecliptic Brewing Presents the Moon Room Series, with Vienna Lager Launching First

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce the launch of their new Moon Room Series. The series will feature a collection of lager beer in celebration of the brewery opening its second location – The Moon Room – which is well setup for lagering.

The Moon Room Series was an idea born from Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. It showcases a brand-new label design from creative agency Sasquatch, and it’s a dark and moody vibe that matches the physical Moon Room location in Southeast Portland. Says Harris, “I am really proud to have opened our second location, and I wanted to celebrate this through lager beer. This series will feature a bunch of great traditional German styles that we haven’t necessarily packaged before, like an Oktoberfest and Schwarzbier.”

The first beer releasing in the series is a Vienna Lager, shipping February 9th in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft. Brewed with Pilsner and Vienna malts, along with Hallertau Tradition and Mittelfruh hops, this traditional German beer is slightly malt forward with notes of oven fresh bread. Continues Harris, “We brewed a Vienna Lager last year with our friend sat Chuckanut Brewery, and it was well received. This recipe, while different, will hopefully be another big hit as our first launch in the Moon Room Series.”

Moon Room Series: Vienna Lager will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning February 9th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Moon Room Series: Vienna Lager

Lagered for 6 weeks, this traditional Vienna-style Lager has notes ofoven fresh bread and caramel candy. It is balanced by just enough noble hops.

ABV: 5.6%

About the Moon Room Series

The 2022 Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room Series is our ode to all things lagerbeer.

Founded by our Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, in celebration ofopening Ecliptic’s second location in Southeast Portland, in November 2021. TheEcliptic Brewing Moon Room is located at 930 SE Oak St.

Moon Room Series Release Schedule:

• February: Vienna Lager

• March: Märzen

• April: Rice Lager & Rice Lager Jasmine Edition

• May: Maibock

• July: Helles

• September: Oktoberfest

• November: Schwarzbier

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), FreedomDistributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water(Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com