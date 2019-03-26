Eagle Rock Brewery to Release Guillotine Barrel-Aged Saison and Hazy IPA

LOS ANGELES — Eagle Rock Brewery (ERB) is gearing up to debut the first of a new series of Woodwork Reserve barrel-aged beers, drawn only from the best Woodwork Series barrels of the lot. Guillotine, a barrel-aged Belgian-style saison and the inaugural beer of the new series, will be released in 500ml bottles on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Saisons, historically brewed by seasonal farmworkers in Belgium for consumption in the hotter summer months, are characteristically dry and refreshing with relatively low alcohol. Saison yeasts yield fruity, spicy and earthy flavor profiles in the finished beer; Guillotine adheres closely to these characteristics with its tart Meyer lemon flavor, black peppercorn and bay aromas, but gains added complexity and depth of flavor from the subsequent barrel-maturing process.

Also slated for release on April 2 is 16 oz. cans of Let Them Drink Beer. This medium-bodied hazy IPA is rich in tropical fruit, pine and citrus flavor and aroma. While Let Them Drink Beer differs greatly from Guillotine in both style and brewing process, both beers pay homage to ERB’s founding principle of “beer for the people” in their reference to the French Revolution. The ideals of “liberté, egalité, fraternité” that formed the groundwork of the Republic of France align with ERB’s commitment to an unpretentious, widely-accessible approach to craft beer.

The new bottles and cans will be available for purchase at the ERB tasting room (3056 Roswell Street, Los Angeles, 90065) and for limited distribution on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. ERB tasting room hours are Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

About Eagle Rock Brewery

When Eagle Rock Brewery opened its doors in 2009, it became the first microbrewery in decades to base its operations in the city of Los Angeles. This award-winning, family-owned and operated brewery was founded on a belief in producing unique, well-balanced beers — never compromising quality for quantity. As Eagle Rock Brewery continues to grow, this small family of beer lovers still works hard to promote the ongoing development of the Los Angeles beer community as well as the remarkable homebrewing community from which Eagle Rock Brewery sprang. Visit our taproom, find us on draft or in a bottle shop near you, Prost! For more information visit www.eaglerockbrewery.com.