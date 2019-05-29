Due South Brewing to Release a Florida Summer Series Mix Pack

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Due South Brewing Company is launching its Florida Summer Series mix pack this June 14. The pack features three different variations on its year-round Coastline Lager: Grapefruit Coastline, Lemon Coastline and Strawberry Coastline.

Each variety will be available in a 6-pack mix pack and individually as 4-packs.

“We’ve been playing around with different fruits in Coastline ever since we launched the beer in 2017,” said Doug Fairall, Due South Brewing’s brand marketing manager. “Our brewing team creates a variation of Coastline, we put it on tap in our taproom, and gauge customer feedback.”

“Because Florida summers are long and hot, we wanted to create an ultimately refreshing beer that can be enjoyed wherever your summer takes you.”

The mixed pack and individual 4-packs will be available exclusively at the brewery’s taproom in Boynton Beach, in addition to being poured on draft.

About Due South Brewing Company

Due South Brewing Co. is a distributing brewery in Boynton Beach, Florida. Their beers are currently available on draft and in cans in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and stores in Florida, from Key West to the Treasure Coast, the Southwest Coast and Central Florida. The Due South Brewing Co. tasting room and brewery is open to the public every day at noon except Monday when they are closed. Due South Brewing Company is located at 2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, please visit duesouthbrewing.com. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing and Instagram: @duesouthbrewing

