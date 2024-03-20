Dokkaebier Signs Distribution Agreement With Saccani Distributing Company

OAKLAND, Calif.— Dokkaebier, the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients, announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Saccani Distributing Company. The partnership brings Dokkaebier’s flagship kimchi sour and other globally recognized and award-winning craft beers to new grocers and retailers in 22 counties in Central and Northern California.

“We are proud to start our partnership with such a great brewery that brings creative packaging and innovative flavors to the market, including the kimchi sour and classics like the rice kolsch,” said Saccani Distributing Company sales manager Bill Earley. “Dokkaebier will be the only brand of its kind at Saccani and will be an asset for cornering the market for Asian-inspired beers.”

Dokkaebier is one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in the U.S. In less than four years, the Asian-inspired craft brewery has created and released 50 original craft beers, which are available nationwide in the U.S. and abroad in Germany and the European Union.

Dokkaebier opened its flagship brewery and taproom in downtown Oakland, California, after completing its acquisition of Federation Brewing in April 2023. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Dokkaebier is already the 12th largest brewery in the San Francisco Bay Area by barrels of beer produced.

About Dokkaebier

Dokkaebier is the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients. Launched in 2020, the brewing company’s 50 original craft beers have won international acclaim, including best-in-class recognition and medals at the World Beer Championships, Annual Brewski Awards and the Red Dot Design Award.

About Saccani Distributing Company

Saccani Distributing Company was founded in April 1933, after the repeal of prohibition, by Albert Saccani. He started the business from an office shared with Meredith Fish Company in Old Sacramento. At that time, there were 17 beer distributors in the Sacramento area. Of those original 17, Saccani is the only original remaining distributor.

Saccani Distributing serves 22 counties in Central and Northern California and is a wholesaler of numerous craft breweries, other domestic and imported beers, and a wide variety of non-alcoholic waters, juices and soft drinks.

For More Information:

https://www.enjoydkb.com/