Devil’s Canyon Brewing and InterMountain Electric Break Ground on Sustainable Energy Project

SAN CARLOS, Calif. – On June 30, neighboring companies, InterMountain Electric and Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, broke ground at 935 Washington St. to begin construction on the newest sustainable energy project in the area.

Since its founding in 2001, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company exemplifies an ultimate commitment to sustainability. After earning countless awards, such as the California “Green Business Award,” the San Mateo “Sustainability Award,” the “As Fresh as it Gets” award, and the San Carlos “Business of the Year Award,” the local brewery continues to decrease their carbon footprint by implementing new solar energy into production.

As the project moves along, the back-parking lot of Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company transforms into an integral part of their sustainability efforts. Two large covered areas blanketed by solar panels and featuring a new outdoor seating area composed of reclaimed redwood define the addition.

Featuring 270 panels, the two new solar structures have the capability to produce 110% of the energy needed to run the brewery and will make for an all-seasons craft beer hub. CEO of InterMountain Electric, Dave Signorello says, “This was an excellent chance for us to partner together and develop a project with our community, for our community, that we are all proud of.”

Conserving energy and bringing the community together demonstrates two main reasons for the project. The cost-efficiency diffuses into the community by creating new jobs, lowering cost of electricity, and promoting local business. “Harnessing the sun with this project brings our community together to improve the health of our planet,” said Chris Garrett, owner of Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company.

Sustainability is one of the core values of Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, and the community’s excitement about this project continues to drive them to continue their efforts.

About Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, located in the heart of the San Francisco bay area peninsula, produces award-winning, sustainably handcrafted beer and root beer centered on the most premium ingredients. More information is available at DevilsCanyon.com and im-electric.com