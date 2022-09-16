D9 Brewing Unveils Brand Refresh

CORNELIUS, North Carolina – D9 Brewing Company, award-winning producer of popular beers such as Hakuna Matata Tropical IPA and Brewer’s Day Off Gose, will begin rolling out a completely new look for its canned offerings beginning in September. Long a feature of beer shelves across the Southeast, the brewery will be retaining much of its core lineup, but with updated recipes, labels, and formulations to reflect the evolving industry that the company helped build.

“When I founded D9 back in 2014, the craft beer scene was only just starting to play around with ingredients outside of hops and malt,” said Andrew Durstewitz, the company’s founder and CEO. “We were focused from day one on pushing the boundaries of what beer could be, and finding new and unique flavors that no one else had ever experimented with before. In a way, we were one of the true trailblazers for all of the crazy, adventurous, interesting breweries that have come to define craft beer.”

Alongside its new labels, the company has placed a new focus on being truly First in Flavor within the craft beer community, having pioneered an approach to brewing that puts innovation and creativity right alongside quality and drinkability as the goal. Even today, D9 Brewing continues to be at the forefront of the beer industry, having recently released beers containing such unique ingredients as green Hatch chiles and grilled pineapples.

The brewery’s core lineup consists of Oh Be Hazy (hazy IPA), Brown Sugar Brown Cow (mocha brown ale), Swell Rider (tangerine session ale), Hakuna Matata (tropical IPA), and Brewer’s Day Off (cucumber and melon gose). Known especially for their sour beers, perennial favorites Whiskers on Kittens and Carnaval will continue on, now containing strawberry rhubarb and cranberry, respectively. German Chocolate Cake, a luscious seasonal stout with notes of coconut and pecan, will join the core offerings in October as the first in a series of limited releases extending all the way through 2023.

“These days, things like sours or fruited beers or using unique ingredients is just a part of what craft beer is,” explained Will Warren, D9’s Head Brewer. “We are proud to have helped build that, and we still put a focus on trying new processes and finding new flavors, to help push the industry forward even further. Beer is supposed to be fun, and it’s supposed to be creative, and that’s what D9 is all about.”

The new beers and labels will be available beginning in October wherever fine craft beers are sold across the Southeast. They will also be available in D9 Brewing Company’s taprooms in Cornelius, Uptown Charlotte, and Hendersonville, North Carolina beginning on September 24th. As with all of D9’s products, they will also be available for shipping directly to customers in 42 states through the Bevana store and at their taproom in Newton, North Carolina.

About D9 Brewing Company

D9 Brewing Company was among the first true pioneers in creating the flavor-forward craft beers that have come to define the industry. Winning awards for their unique sours and experimental releases since 2014, they continue to lead this generation’s passionate breweries in putting quality and innovation into every beer they make.

About Bevana

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences are just a few short clicks away.

https://www.d9brewing.com