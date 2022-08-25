D9 Brewing Releases Four New Beers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – One of the original trendsetting breweries of the Southeast, North Carolina’s D9 Brewing Company is releasing four new beers in conjunction with Bevana, the beverage platform responsible for expanding more than a dozen artisan beer, kombucha, and seltzer companies across the country through their innovative e-commerce and distribution network. The beers will be launching in D9’s three taprooms as well as select bottle shops and craft beverage stores across the region beginning on August 27th.

The release will be spearheaded by Head of the Horsemen, a 10% Imperial Pumpkin Ale that has been among the nation’s most lauded fall beers, and the brewery’s most anticipated seasonal offering.

“Almost since the beginning of our history, Head of the Horsemen has been that one release where we have really been able to show the world what we can do at our best,” says Andrew Durstewitz, Founder and CEO of D9. “We innovated a lot of the ‘Flavor First’ attitude that has come to define the craft beer industry, and more than ever these releases let us show that we’re continuing to both innovate, and respect the legends that built our company in the first place.”

Head of the Horsemen’s release will be accompanied by Carolina Gold, a Bevana-led collaboration of four of the Queen City’s most respected breweries: Divine Barrel Brewing, Pilot Brewing Company, Salud Cerveceria, and Wooden Robot Brewery. An India Pale Lager, which ties directly into the third season of Amazon Prime documentary Crafted, allowing fans the opportunity to drink alongside the show in real-time.

Two additional D9 beers will also launch on the 27th. The first, Festbier, is in a traditional Bavarian style associated with the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. A regular seasonal offering, it is easy-drinking, but still full of flavor and paired perfectly with the fall drinking season.

The second, Luchile Libre, is a Double IPA brewed with green Hatch Chiles, drawing directly from D9 Master Brewer Levi Duncan’s roots in the American Southwest.

“As a New Mexico native it is really awesome to be able to introduce Hatch Green Chile and its subtle flavor and heat that is so ingrained in southwestern culture into a beer like this.” said Duncan about the beer. “Being able to pull ingredients from my background that have the same sense of quality and of locality as the beer that we make is truly special to me. Great ingredients make for great beer, and we’ve never shied away from pushing into new frontiers and new directions when it comes to what we make.”

The beers’ release will also be accompanied by fortune tellers, ghost stories, a food truck, and music. They may be found at each of D9’s three North Carolina taprooms in Uptown Charlotte, Cornelius, and Hendersonville. They will also be available in select markets, as well as at the Bevana Newton taproom, also in North Carolina.

For those outside of D9 and Bevana’s distribution footprint, they can order all of the beers, as well as those from each of Bevana’s other beverage partners, shop online and can use the coupon code FINDBEVANA22 to receive free shipping on all case orders over sixty-five dollars.

About D9 Brewing Company

D9 Brewing Company was among the first true pioneers in creating the flavor-forward craft beers that have come to define the industry. Winning awards for their unique sours and experimental releases since 2014, they continue to lead this generation’s passionate breweries in putting quality and innovation into every beer they make.

The Original Innovators, Unquestionably Unique. First in Flavor.

About Bevana

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences are just a few short clicks away.

Local passion, delivered globally.

For More Information:

https://www.d9brewing.com