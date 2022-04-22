Cruz Blanca Brewery Expands Distribution

CHICAGO, Illinois – Cruz Blanca Brewery is thrilled to expand distribution into the Wisconsin market beginning Monday, April 18th through Brew City Distribution. Cruz is the first craft brewery in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to brewing craft cervezas. Wisconsin is the second state for Cruz Blanca’s U.S. distribution.

Cruz Blanca’s mission is to shake up the Mexican beer segment with a modern approach to brewing cervezas that capture Mexico’s obsession with refreshment and flavor. Its line of classic lagers and tropical ales includes Mexico Calling Lager Especial, Vamos Vienna Lager, Palm Shade Hazy Tropical IPA, and La Floridita Sparkling Rosé Ale with hibiscus and passionfruit.

“Mainstream Mexican imports continue to outperform the U.S. beer category and Cruz Blanca delivers the first craft cerveza brand to capitalize on this consumer trend to propel the Mexican cerveza segment forward,” said Josh Allard, Director of Sales for Cruz Blanca, ”In 2021, Mexico Calling Lager grew 60%. In 2022, Cruz Blanca is projected to more than double in volume in Illinois. We are excited to build on this momentum in Wisconsin.”

Cruz Blanca Brewery opened its doors in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood in 2016 and launched distribution through Windy City in 2019. “Wisconsin was a natural next step for Cruz Blanca because it’s where we love to spend our time,” says founder and CEO, Manuel Valdes. “We love the beer and restaurant scene in Milwaukee and Madison and are thrilled to become part of the community.”

To introduce Cruz Blanca to the Wisconsin market, Cruz will celebrate with launch parties. Please refer to Cruz Blanca’s social media pages for more information.

Friday, April 22nd

Draft & Vessel in Wauwatosa

4pm-7pm

Wednesday, April 27th.

Brass Tap in Greenfield

4pm-7pm

Thursday, April 28th

Sugar Maple in Milwaukee

4pm-7pm

Friday, April 29th

Draft & Vessel in Shorewood

4pm-7pm

About Cruz Blanca Brewery

Cruz Blanca Brewery is a Mexico City-inspired brewery, reimagined in Chicago in 2016. As expressed by our crossroads logo, Cruz marks the intersection of Mexican spirit and American craft innovation. The portfolio showcases uniquely refreshing cervezas that extend beyond traditional Mexican beers – with a range of classic Mexican lagers, sunny IPA’s, barrel-aged and wild ales. Refresh Your Cerveza.

