Crooked Hammock Set to Release New Seeker Series Beer: Dadventure

LEWES, Delaware – Crooked Hammock Brewery is excited to announce the debut of Dadventure, a hazy IPA designed for dad and meant to be sipped in the sunshine at an easy-going pace. The beer clocks in at a dangerously approachable 7% ABV yet drinks super smooth thanks to the addition of pillowy oats, along with Sabro hops in the whirlpool before getting dry-hopped with Idaho 7 and Galaxy. Dadventure is the first new beer for 2022 in Crooked Hammock’s limited-edition Seeker Series which tugs at the outer reaches of our taste buds.

These “yonder beers” challenge both brewer and drinker to test their comfort zone: sometimes stronger, always bolder and prone to cult followings. Dadventure will be released at all three brewery locations — Lewes, DE; Middletown, DE; and Myrtle Beach, SC — on June 16 in honor of Father’s Day.

Like anybody, dads can get a much-needed break from reality: getting out on the trail with their fellow fathers, unwinding with their favorite beverage, and telling corny jokes to anyone within ear shot. Yes, we’re talking about Dad Jokes. Crooked Hammock will celebrate those “punnyone-liners” by inviting dads — and anyone else so inclined — to test out their best Dad Jokes during an Open Mic Night on Thursday, June 16from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at all three Crooked Hammock locations.

“Dadventure was brewed with a simple premise in mind: let’s make Father’s Day weekend fun,” says Crooked Hammock owner Rich Garrahan. “Dad jokes are in, right? And family vacations are back. So, tear a page out of Clark Griswold’s book and go all in on family fun and hijinks. If you’re going to do that, you’re going to need a beer to take with you, too. This is it.”

Dadventure marks the latest in Crooked Hammock’s ongoing Seeker Series of adventurous beers, following in the footsteps of previous releases such as Banana Hammock and the upcoming July drop of Shark Party.

