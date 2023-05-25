Crooked Hammock Brewery Debuts Hammock Light by New Brewmaster Larry Horwitz

LEWES, Del.— Created by new Head of Brewing Operations Larry Horwitz and set to release on May 27, Crooked Hammock Brewery will be ringing in beach season with the debut of their newest and most crushable beer to date: Hammock Light, a light lager brewed for cookouts where the conversations keep going and the sun never sets.

At 4.2% ABV, this unpretentious beer is a modern take on the old-school light lager: unapologetically smooth featuring premium Pilsner malt gently kissed with maize and a sublime ratio of Continental and American hops. Every sip conjures up a refreshing memory, much like the nuanced brewing process that went into making it: cold fermented for at least 28 days with traditional Bavarian lager yeast. The brew marks the first from-scratch recipe created at the Hammock by Horwitz, who joins the CHB team with 30+ years of experience in the industry, including a celebrated reputation as the “Light Lager Whisperer.”

Hammock Light will serve as the first new core beer for Crooked Hammock, followed quickly by a forthcoming Belgian-style witbier in July and a New England-style IPA in August. The endlessly drinkable lager will enter The Hammock’s year-round lineup on Memorial Day Weekend when all three Crooked Hammock Brewpubs (Lewes + Middletown, DE, and North Myrtle Beach, SC) are hosting their bi-annual Yard Sale featuring screaming deals on branded merch, the drop of their summer selection of graphic T-shirts, sweats and active lifestyle wear. Bringing it all together, those who purchase a 4-pack to-go of Hammock Light will receive a free koozie.

Crooked Hammock’s decorated new brewmaster has a contagious passion for creating tasty, approachable brews ever since he graduated from the Masters’ Brewers Association of America’s Malting and Brewing Science Program at the University of Wisconsin, as well as the American Brewers Guild Brewery Science and Engineering Program. Horwitz is a dedicated service member of the Brewer’s Association with nearly 20 years of service on various committees, including a former at-large seat on the Board of Directors. When he’s not crafting and enjoying great brews at the Hammock, Larry serves as Chair of the Draft Beer Quality Subcommittee for the Brewers Association and judges for the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, on top of teaching courses on brewing, judging beers and more.

About Crooked Hammock Brewery

With three brew pub locations across the United States including Lewes and Middletown, Delaware and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Crooked Hammock Brewery brews easy-drinking craft beer for its never-ending cookout in their festive backyard atmosphere.

For More Information:

https://www.crookedhammockbrewery.com/