Crooked Hammock Brewery Brings Back Shark Party: Mixed Berry Sour, Brewed in Honor of Shark Week

Crooked Hammock Brewery is excited to announce the return of Shark Party, a mixed berry sour that pours deep red and honors the ocean’s apex predator. The beer clocks in at a modest 6.5% ABV and contains lactose to keep the “ripe raspberry refresher” soft and sweet on the tongue. It will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft at all three Crooked Hammock locations; the Shark Party pre-sale begins on July 20.

Not coincidentally, Shark Party is set to release at the same time of Discovery’s insanely popular Shark Week programming. Crooked Hammock will pull out all the stops — and Jawsome goodness — during three festive fin-tastic release parties on July 27 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., including a special VIP guest at their North Myrtle Beach, SC location. Save the date. Here are the juicy details:

First Taste Toast: the first pours of Shark Party will be FREE for all 21+ guests; the beer will be paired with a FREE Shark Bite raspberry grilled cheese. There will also be a Shark Attack Beertail, available for purchase, featuring gummy sharks and a taste of the “deep blue something.”

the first pours of Shark Party will be FREE for all 21+ guests; the beer will be paired with a FREE Shark Bite raspberry grilled cheese. There will also be a Shark Attack Beertail, available for purchase, featuring gummy sharks and a taste of the “deep blue something.” Costume Contest: the Shark Wear Best Dressed Contest — in case anyone needs inspiration, click here and here and here — will reward the most creative shark wardrobe with a grand prize of a “wet and wild adventure” for 1 winner and 3 friends; contestants are encouraged to get creative. Winners in Lewes will receive a kayaking trip, courtesy of Quest Kayak. Winners in Middletown will get 4 tickets to Adventure Aquarium.

Links to digital assets and canning photos here: Shark Party

In addition, the North Myrtle Beach, SC brewpub will feature a special presentation by Dr. Kim Ritchie from the University of South Carolina at Beaufort. She is a well-respected marine biologist who studies aquatic life and coral reef organisms, climate and oceanic change, and the role of beneficial microbes. Also, look out for a special appearance from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Rally Shark.

Shark Party is a favorite beer from Crooked Hammock’s limited-edition Seeker Series which tugs at the outer reaches of our taste buds. These “yonder beers” challenge both brewer and drinker to test their comfort zone: sometimes stronger, always bolder and prone to cult followings.

“Sharks are the ultimate apex predators, and the crazy cult following around them keeps growing,” says Crooked Hammock owner Rich Garrahan. “We plan to honor sharks, the oceans they live in, and the myths behind them — safe in our brewery on dry land, of course — while getting into the spirit of Shark Week.”

WHO: Crooked Hammock Brewery

WHAT: Shark Party Beer Release; Shark Party Party

WHERE: All three locations: Lewes, DE (36707 Crooked Hammock Way); Middletown, DE (316 Auto Park Drive); North Myrtle Beach, SC (4924 Highway 17 South).

WHEN: Wednesday, July 27, 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For More Information:

https://crookedhammockbrewery.com/event/shark-party-party/