Crooked Hammock Brewery Announces Return of Backyard Beer Club in Delaware and South Carolina

2023 was a good year for beer at Hammock. We started the year bringing on new Brewmaster Larry Horwitz – A master brewer and former Brewers’ Association board member. 21 time National Medalist and long time service member on Brewers’ Association committees and teacher of all things beer. We brought in a new lineup of year round beers with Hammock Light, Wide Eyed Wit, and Sway IPA. For the Backyard Beer Club, we whipped out our best this year:

Banana Hammock GOLD aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, Hold My Milk, Banana Hammock, On the Rocks, Deep C’s, Actively Fishing & Myrtle Peach, Dadventure, Shark Party, Sway IPA, Jav-O-Lantern, FrankenBooBerry, Jingle Berry coming in November, and a never before canned beer in December ??

We had some other special events in 2023 with special access for club members:

Winter Warmer where we dropped S’more Cowbell

Deep C’s Release with the Backyard Beer Club Bite

Brewer Led Brewery Tour

Plus some Holidays at the Hammock perks just around the corner

But mainly we tried something new! And some of you liked it. The beer to-go club membership was our first soiree into the club concept, and we are STOKED to spruce it up and bring you more in Year 2.

We have a new year with a whole new set of reasons to stay stocked up on good beer. So under Larry’s second year of leading our brews, we have some new AND old tricks up our sleeves. We had a few beers last year that will be coming back, i.e. Banana Hammock, Shark Party, and Frankenbooberry. We will definitely have some new beers fresh from the minds of our brew team, and we might even add some old school Hammock favorites into the lineup (Lift Ticket anyone?)

Here is a rundown of what comes with Backyard Beer Club 2:

Hand Bottled and Wax Sealed Bourbon Barrel Aged S’more Cowbell Russian Imperial Stout

The Members Mug – Members exclusive mug you can use at home or bring in for 20 ounce pours at the pint price! (25% more beer does the body good!)

The Loyalty Power Up – 24 Rewards when we link your Loyalty account with your Beer Club Membership

VIP access to ticketed events (festivals, parties, you get the idea)

A Members Only Year End Party

A Members’ exclusive monthly newsletter with beer news, first looks at upcoming beers both in cans and draft, and stories and knowledge from our brewers.

And of course… One Four Pack a month ALL 2024 of fresh new beer for the beer lover in you.

Open Enrollment: 10/9/23 – 12/31/23

The Backyard Beer Club Year 2 (2024) will be $225 for the whole kit and kaboodle. An initial bottle of small batch beauty (750ml Bottle of Bourbon Barrel Aged S’more Cowbell), twelve 4-packs of beer to-go, the Members Mug, and access to larger pours when you bring your mug in with you, 24+ exclusive rewards through our free Loyalty App, VIP access to events, and our year end Members Only Party. If you ONLY pick up and drink just the to-go beer included in the membership, it’s a 20% savings right up front, compared to buying each can pack individually. When you utilize any of the other perks, that value skyrockets!

Your welcome bundle includes a bottle of Bourbon Barrel Aged S’more Cowbell (a $44.99 value!), an exclusive Member’s Mug, and a Membership card available for pickup starting November, 24th. There’s only a limited amount of memberships available so let your taste buds do the talking and set yourself up for a good year of beer in 2024.

For More Information:

https://www.crookedhammockbrewery.com/backyard-beer-club/