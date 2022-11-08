Creature Comforts Launches Limited Release Table Beer With Giving Kitchen

ATHENS, Georgia – In the spirit of giving this season, Creature Comforts Brewing Co., an Athens, Georgia-based B-Corp certified craft brewery, has launched Table Beer, a low ABV Belgian-Style Pale Ale; 100% of net profits from Table Beer sales accumulated between November and December 2022 will be donated to Giving Kitchen. The Atlanta-based non-profit is dedicated to providing emergency assistance to food service workers in crisis. The beer will be available on draft and in 12-ounce cans at the Athens taproom and in select Southeast markets throughout the month of November.

Highly effervescent with a refreshing minerality to help cleanse the palate in between bites of food, this year’s Table Beer (4.2% ABV) features notes of fresh flowers, grapefruit pith, bergamot, and a gentle, herbaceous spiciness. With an aroma that is complex yet subtle, the flavor is floral and brightly balanced by a nice cracker and bitter finish. Inspired by the term “table beer” referring to lower alcohol beers typically served around a communal table, the seasonal Table Beer was designed to be enjoyed with good food, family, and friends.

“As our third iteration of Table Beer, we are excited to continue working with our long-time partner Giving Kitchen, and proudly give back to the food service industry that has provided a great deal of support to Creature Comforts over the years.” says our Co-founder and CEO Chris Herron. “While the idea behind Table Beer isn’t a new concept, we crafted this limited release with the notion that beer is best enjoyed with good company around the dinner table and should always serve as a complement to the food you’re eating rather than a distraction.”

“By purchasing Table Beer, consumers are directly impacting the lives of food service workers in crisis,” says Giving Kitchen Co-Founder and Senior Director of Community Engagement, Jen Hidinger-Kendrick. “We’re grateful to our friends at Creature Comforts for showing up for those that serve us every day. Giving Kitchen partner products like these let food service workers know their community has their back in times of uncertainty.”

In a continued effort to support local artists, Creature Comforts worked with local Athens artist Bryn Rouse to design the can artwork. On the heels of recent expansion in South Carolina and Tennessee over the last year, Table Beer will be available in limited quantities on draft and in cans throughout Creature Comforts’ distribution footprint this month.

About Creature Comforts® Brewing Company

Founded in 2014, Creature Comforts is a purpose-driven, B-Corp-certified craft brewery based in Athens, Georgia. The award-winning brewery has experienced incredible growth since its inception, expanding into a second Athens production facility, beginning construction on a new brewery and taproom in Los Angeles, CA, and carefully increasing its distribution footprint into strategic markets. The core lineup of year-round beers produced includes: Tropicália®, a balanced and juicy IPA; Classic City® Lager, a clean and crisp Lager; Automatic, a bright and refreshing Pale Ale; Athena, a tart German-style wheat beer; Bibo®, a crisp and dry Pilsner; Tritonia, a gently tart fruited Gose; and Cosmik Debris®, an intensely hopped Double IPA, in addition to a variety of seasonal and limited releases available throughout the year. Situated within a former tire shop-turned brewery and taproom in downtown Athens, Creature Comforts’® Snow Tire Taproom showcases old-school memorabilia and signage from the building’s early days and features signature, finely balanced brews on tap. With a purpose rooted in fostering human connection and a mission to build an industry-respected craft brewery that helps people navigate the beautiful and complex world of beer, the brewery has made a commitment to giving back to both the local and craft beer communities. Creature Comforts’® impact initiatives range from its sustainability efforts, which recently led to TRUE Zero Waste certification, to its list of community impact programs including Get Comfortable, Get Artistic, and Brew for One, and its industry support through partnerships with the Giving Kitchen an involvement in the Brewers Association.

About Giving Kitchen

Giving Kitchen (GK) is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Their goal is to create a food service community in which crisis is met with compassion and care. Since its inception, GK has served over 10,800 food service workers and awarded over $7.2 million in financial assistance. In 2022, Giving Kitchen was named one of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter.

