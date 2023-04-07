Craftwell Cocktails Partners with CSA Distributing to Bring Canned Cocktails to Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Craftwell Cocktails, a sister brand of 2 Towns Ciderhouse, announces distribution in the state of Colorado through their partnership with CSA Distributing. Colorado is the 3rd state, following Oregon and Washington, that the craft beverage producer will distribute its premium canned cocktails. Just in time for Coloradans to enjoy as the warm weather arrives and the first blooms spring, Craftwell Cocktails will be hitting stores immediately across the state.

Launched in March of last year, Craftwell Cocktails are a line of premium cocktails that have quickly grown to become the #1 ready-to-drink canned cocktail in the state of Oregon. Prioritizing taste above all else, the ready-to-drink Craftwell Cocktails are crafted in the Pacific Northwest with real fruit and carefully selected ingredients that lead to a refreshing and delicious taste.

Centennial state retailers and consumers will now have access to the full lineup of canned cocktails, including Strawberry Margarita, Blueberry Cosmo, Pineapple Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma and Peach Mojito. Packaged in ready-to-drink cans that are easily portable, Craftwell allows consumers to create a unique cocktail moment just about anywhere. Each cocktail is 10.5 percent ABV and available in 4-packs of 12oz cans at retail stores, bars, and restaurants.

“We are excited to be partnering with CSA Distributing to extend our craft beverages to the wonderful state of Colorado.” said Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of business development for 2 Towns. “Colorado is a perfect fit with our adventuresome spirit and outdoor enthusiast vibe.”

“Craftwell Cocktails were a natural fit for our portfolio with their great tasting, canned cocktails and high quality ingredients.” said Jim Hunt, senior brand manager, CSA Distributing. “The market for ready-to-drink beverages in Colorado is exploding and we are pleased to meet this demand with Craftwell Cocktails.”

About Craftwell

Embodying the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, Craftwell ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with the same care and expertise that made the 2 Towns Ciderhouse team leaders in using real fruit to create award-winning ciders. Craftwell encourages consumers to live life with flavor and to create their own cocktail moments with easily portable canned deliciousness. Real, fresh fruit produces real, fresh flavors: Pineapple Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Blueberry Cosmo, and Strawberry Margarita. For more information please visit craftwellcocktails.com.

About CSA Distributing

Founded in 2013, CSA Distributing represents a new class of distributors whose connection to the Artisans themselves is as important as the connection to the people who buy and sell the artisan products. CSA’s ever-growing portfolio includes the best International and American breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic products. We are committed to leadership through education, with effective training that promotes sustainable growth through profitable sales. We focus on high-quality, independent producers that honor traditional and innovative methods with a sustainable philosophy.

