Craftwell Cocktails and DeCrescente Distributing Bring Award Winning Cocktails to New York

CORVALLIS, Ore.— New York, get ready to experience the ultimate in craft libations! Craftwell Cocktails is teaming up with DeCresente Distributing Company to bring the award-winning flavors of the Pacific Northwest to Upstate New York.

Launched in March of in 2022, Craftwell Cocktails are a line of premium cocktails that have quickly grown to become the #1 ready-to-drink canned cocktail in the state of Oregon. Prioritizing taste above all else, the ready-to-drink Craftwell Cocktails are crafted in the Pacific Northwest with real fruit, carefully selected ingredients and innovative flavor profiles.

Just in time for a springtime sip, Craftwell Cocktails® will be hitting stores immediately across Upstate New York. Retailers and consumers will now have access to a robust lineup of award-winning canned cocktails, including Strawberry Margarita, Pineapple Margarita, and Peach Mojito. Packaged in ready-to-drink cans that are easily portable, Craftwell allows consumers to create a unique cocktail moment just about anywhere. Each cocktail delivers a bold 10.5 percent ABV and is available in 4-packs of 12oz cans at retail stores, bars, and restaurants.

Additionally, DeCresente is delighted to bring the Craftwell Cocktails® premium Top Shelf line to the area with Classic Cosmo, Chocolate Espresso Martini and the Signature Margarita. Each of these Top Shelf offerings come in 375ml bottles, offering a bold 20.5% ABV.

Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of 2 Towns Ciderhouse shares his enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to bring a taste of the Pacific Northwest’s craft cocktail scene to the vibrant communities of Upstate New York. With its rich culinary heritage and discerning palates, New York is the perfect canvas for our craft libations to shine.”

About Craftwell

Embodying the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, Craftwell ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with the same care and expertise that made the 2 Towns Ciderhouse team leaders in using real fruit to create award-winning ciders. Craftwell encourages consumers to live life with flavor and to create their own cocktail moments with easily portable deliciousness. Real, fresh fruit produces real, fresh flavors that are available in canned cocktails, top shelf bottles, on draft, and as non-alcoholic cocktails.

About DeCrescente

DeCrescente Distributing Company is a fourth-generation beverage distributor, family-owned and operated since 1948. DeCrescente takes great pride in its employees, customer service, and community involvement. Some of the company’s brands include MillerCoors, Boston Beer Co., New Belgium, Heineken, Brooklyn Brewery, Corona, Sierra Nevada, FX Matt Brewing Company, Yuengling, Guinness, Snapple, WISE Snacks, Saratoga Water, and Polar Beverages.

For More Information:

